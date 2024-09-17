Rating Apple Intelligence features from “Meh” to “That might be OK”
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In the history of Apple doing “Apple things” (spans about 20 years now), hijacking the name of a whole trend in tech probably beats them all. Of course, I am talking about AI — or as Apple likes to call it: Apple Intelligence.
We’re going to skip the debate over how much of what current AI is actually “Artificial Intelligence”. Back in 2018, some manufacturers tried to pull the “AI tech” card, but people spoke up, and the AI term was quickly dropped for things like Machine Learning and Deep Learning — which were accepted as more accurate.
Now, it’s back — it was a huge boom in late 2022, and everyone felt the pressure to jump on the trend. There are a plethora of chatbots, image generators, song generators even.
Google rushed through projects like Bard, Duet AI, LaMDA, until it finally streamlined the branding under the Gemini umbrella, saving us a lot of confusion along the way (well… there’s still Gemini nano, Pro, Ultra, Advanced, Business, Enterprise, but who’s counting). Samsung, more calmly, launched Galaxy AI.
