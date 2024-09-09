Which iPhones will support Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence is coming to these iPhones







Now, you might be wondering when you will actually see the iPhone 16 AI features on your new device. Apple Intelligence's release date is a bit complicated since the features will be rolled out in stages.



For instance, the first OS update with Apple Intelligence features will roll out next month in beta, but only in the US and in US English. In December, Apple will expand the rollout to include the UK and Australia. French, German, and additional languages are expected to follow next year.



So, you will need to be patient to access all the features Apple has in store for the latest iPhone models and last year’s Pro models. We will keep you posted on every new detail regarding the rollout of these AI features, so stay tuned for updates!