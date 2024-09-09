Which iPhones will support Apple Intelligence?
Apple has just introduced its new iPhone 16 series, and AI was a major talking point at the event. Earlier this year, Apple revealed its push into the AI realm with Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features set to roll out across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. We have known for a while that not all iPhone models will support Apple Intelligence, so with the latest releases, let’s find out which iPhones will be compatible with these new AI features.
Apple Intelligence is coming to these iPhones
The new standard iPhone 16 will also feature Apple Intelligence. | Image credit – Apple
Let’s get right to it. In the US, Apple Intelligence will be supported on:
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
That is correct – every new iPhone model will get the AI features, at least in the US. For now, Apple Intelligence won’t be available on any of these iPhones in the European Union. So, if you are in the EU and considering an upgrade just for the AI features, you might want to hold off for a while.
The delay in the EU is due to concerns related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This regulation, designed to enhance competition and interoperability in the digital market, has raised issues for Apple regarding potential impacts on user privacy and data security.
Now, you might be wondering when you will actually see the iPhone 16 AI features on your new device. Apple Intelligence's release date is a bit complicated since the features will be rolled out in stages.
For instance, the first OS update with Apple Intelligence features will roll out next month in beta, but only in the US and in US English. In December, Apple will expand the rollout to include the UK and Australia. French, German, and additional languages are expected to follow next year.
So, you will need to be patient to access all the features Apple has in store for the latest iPhone models and last year’s Pro models. We will keep you posted on every new detail regarding the rollout of these AI features, so stay tuned for updates!
