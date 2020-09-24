Apple releases final versions of latest iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch updates

Apple today released an update to iOS 14.0.1 that exterminates some bugs and more. This isn't the first public update released by Apple over the last week. On September 16th, the final public build of iOS 14 was introduced bringing changes to the home screen, Android-style widgets, picture-in-picture capabilities, App Clips, and more. The latter allows a user to take advantage of an app's feature set to take care of tasks without having to completely install the app.





So what are the issues that iOS 14.0.1 fixes? One causes the default browser or Mail app you've selected to reset to Safari or Mail when your iPhone or iPad is rebooted. With today's update, this problem is erased which means that once you've selected your default browser or mail app, you won't have to select it again. The update also corrects a problem with the Apple News widget that prevents images from showing up on the screen. Other bug fixes are related to Wi-Fi connectivity, and the sending of email through certain mail providers. And there is even an issue specific to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus related to camera previews that Apple repairs with iOS 14.0.1. Also being pushed out today are updates to iPadOS 14.0.1, and watchOS 7.0.1. The latter "fixes an issue where some payment cards in Wallet were disabled for some users."





To update your devices, on your iPhone and iPad go to Settings > General > Software Update . To update your Apple Watch, on the device itself go to General > Software Update . If an update is ready, tap on Install and follow the directions on the device. The Apple Watch must be within range of your iPhone's signal and must have a Wi-Fi connection. Installation will begin once the timepiece is charged to 50% or higher. Keep the watch connected to the charger until the update is completed.









The update to iOS 14.0.1 weighs in at approximately 171.MB and the watchOS update to version 7.0.1 weighs in at 1GB. Updates to macOS Catalina 10.15.7, and tvOS 14.0.1 have also been made available by Apple today.

