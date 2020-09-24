Apple releases final versions of latest iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch updates
Apple today released an update to iOS 14.0.1 that exterminates some bugs and more. This isn't the first public update released by Apple over the last week. On September 16th, the final public build of iOS 14 was introduced bringing changes to the home screen, Android-style widgets, picture-in-picture capabilities, App Clips, and more. The latter allows a user to take advantage of an app's feature set to take care of tasks without having to completely install the app.
The update to iOS 14.0.1 weighs in at approximately 171.MB and the watchOS update to version 7.0.1 weighs in at 1GB. Updates to macOS Catalina 10.15.7, and tvOS 14.0.1 have also been made available by Apple today.
