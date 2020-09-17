This is why iOS app developers are not happy with Apple
While Apple iPhone users were excited today about receiving the update to iOS 14, iOS developers were not; in fact, many were fuming. That's because in announcing on Tuesday during the "Time Flies" event that iOS 14 would be unveiled today, Apple did not give its developers enough time to test their apps before releasing the next build of its mobile operating system.
In addition, many third-party apps don't have a widget yet because of Apple's surprise release of iOS 14. As you might know, Apple is adding Android-style widgets to iOS 14. You can choose different sizes depending on where you want the widget to fit and how much information you want it to contain. As time goes on, more developers will create widgets for their apps. You can see which apps are offering them now by touching and holding the home screen until you see the "+" icon inside a circle on the upper left side of the screen. Tap on it, tap on a widget from the gallery, and then select the size you want.
Have you installed iOS 14 on your iPhone yet? Go to Settings > General > Software Update if you have yet to do so.
