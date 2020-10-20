Have a compatible iPhone and iPad? You will receive these updates as soon as today!
Just in time for the release of the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in three days, Apple has released iOS 14.1. The latter includes support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later. It also fixes a bug that reduced the size of some icons, widgets, and folders on the home screen. Speaking of widgets, a bug has been exterminated that removes apps from folders when the widget is dragged. And also fixed is a bug that listed some emails in the Mail app as coming from an incorrect alias.
This year, Apple added Family Setup to watchOS 7. This allows youngsters and the elderly without an iPhone to have an Apple Watch paired and managed by a family member's iPhone. Some Apple Watch users weren't able to use the feature but this has been fixed with the update to iOS 14.1. Speaking of the Apple Watch, iOS 14.1 also resolves a problem with the Apple Watch app that had a Watch owner's case material displayed incorrectly. The update also repairs an issue in the Files app that incorrectly showed as unavailable display content provided by some cloud service providers. And lastly, iOS 14.1 improves compatibility with wireless access points made by Ubiquiti.
To install iOS 14.1 go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple iPad users can update to iPadOS 14.1 by following the same directions. Meanwhile, Apple is testing iOS 14.2 and has released both the Developer beta and the Public beta for the build. It adds Shazam to the Control Center; the app (which is owned by Apple) can give you the name of a song playing in the background and the name of the artist. The iOS 14.2 update will also update AirPlay 2. And the new iPhone and iPad Air units that will arrive this week will come out of the box with iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 pre-installed, respectively.
