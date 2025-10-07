iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Pixel phones get approved for use by the Department of "War"

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 1d ago

If Secretary Hegseth approves, so do I. I may have to revisit my stance on Pixels! 😍

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Department of "war". Hummm...don't ever remember an article

about the Department of "defense".

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

" The Pixel 9 line also has multiple layers of security features such as the Tensor G4 security core, which works with the certified Titan M2 security chip to provide multiple layers of security to keep your data safe " Good to see Google Pixel devices approved by such agencies that required the best security protocols. Android has been used by such agencies for the longest already with modified software.

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 1d ago

At least they can't play Genshin Impact on the job.

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵MsPooks said:

If Secretary Hegseth approves, so do I. I may have to revisit my stance on Pixels! 😍

Your consumer version won't have the government spyware installed. So no, not approved for you.

db1020000
db1020000
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

fatal error, those phones will bring casualties

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 22h ago
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 21h agoedited

It is perplexing that despite the vulnerabilities being identified, two significant vulnerabilities were discovered approximately two months ago. How can this be considered safe? #Just Saying

Paid for by the following...Google

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 18h ago
↵db1020000 said:

fatal error, those phones will bring casualties

Just like you bring casualties to the English language.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 18h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

It is perplexing that despite the vulnerabilities being identified, two significant vulnerabilities were discovered approximately two months ago. How can this be considered safe? #Just Saying

Paid for by the following...Google

🤣 Still mad because the lastest iPhone is a dud lol?

