Pixel phones get approved for use by the Department of "War"

General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 07, 2025, 3:47 PM

MsPooks Arena Master • 1d ago
If Secretary Hegseth approves, so do I. I may have to revisit my stance on Pixels! 😍

p51d007 Arena Master • 1d ago
Department of "war". Hummm...don't ever remember an articleabout the Department of "defense".

NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago
" The Pixel 9 line also has multiple layers of security features such as the Tensor G4 security core, which works with the certified Titan M2 security chip to provide multiple layers of security to keep your data safe "

Good to see Google Pixel devices approved by such agencies that required the best security protocols. Android has been used by such agencies for the longest already with modified software.

BullaBoss Arena Master • 1d ago
At least they can't play Genshin Impact on the job.

BullaBoss Arena Master • 1d ago ↵MsPooks said: If Secretary Hegseth approves, so do I. I may have to revisit my stance on Pixels! 😍
Your consumer version won't have the government spyware installed. So no, not approved for you.

db1020000 Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited
fatal error, those phones will bring casualties

TuGa121 Arena Master • 22h ago
This comment is awaiting moderation and will be visible after it has been approved.

TuGa121 Arena Master • 21h agoedited
It is perplexing that despite the vulnerabilities being identified, two significant vulnerabilities were discovered approximately two months ago. How can this be considered safe? #Just SayingPaid for by the following...Google

Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 18h ago ↵db1020000 said: fatal error, those phones will bring casualties
Just like you bring casualties to the English language.

Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 18h ago ↵TuGa121 said: It is perplexing that despite the vulnerabilities being identified, two significant vulnerabilities were discovered approximately two months ago. How can this be considered safe? #Just SayingPaid for by the following...Google
🤣 Still mad because the lastest iPhone is a dud lol?
