iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Mdrfff
Mdrfff
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

10 years I've read y'all stuff. Today I'm finally stopping. Y'all need to stop with all this lying. You can get the phone for under 200 dollars at Walmart and that's their everyday price for it. I don't know who does your research. Maybe fire them and hire someone who actually keeps up with things and isn't putting out click bait. It was fun, but my time with you is over. Thankful this was the lie that broke it.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless