Amazon is selling Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 13 giant at a new record low price

Scoring a higher-than-ever discount on a product that's barely a month old may not sound very remarkable, but when said device just so happens to be made by Apple and look like the best tablet money can buy right now, a price cut of $80 is definitely nothing to sneeze at either.
That's right, the recently released 13-inch iPad Pro with state-of-the-art Apple M4 processing power is on sale for a very cool 80 bucks under its $1,299 list price in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration sans cellular connectivity and a single "Space Black" colorway. This model was previously marked down by $50 or so, and for a lot of prospective buyers, it's way more attractive than a more deeply discounted 2TB variant with nano-texture glass and built-in 5G support.
Under its "standard" glass, the massively upgraded new iPad Pro 13 colossus hides a stunning Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display with a resolution of 2752 x 2064 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, which is arguably this bad boy's second major advantage over all the best Android tablets in the world today after the aforementioned M4 SoC.
Incredibly enough, Apple's biggest and baddest slate ever is also its thinnest yet, at a mind-blowing 5.1mm. Consequently, the iPad Pro 13 (2024) is unsurprisingly extremely lightweight as well, tipping the scales at 579 grams, while also packing a huge battery that knocked our socks off with its towering endurance between charges when we recently reviewed this beast.
It's almost impossible to find anything wrong... or even less than ideal with the latest jumbo-sized iPad Pro version, which shines in practically every department from build quality to connectivity, speaker performance, and of course, overall system performance.
Granted, it'd be great if Apple could bundle a stylus with its extravagant iPad Pros as standard one of these days, but until that happens, this kind of (undoubtedly limited-time) Amazon deal is clearly your best chance to maximize the value you're getting while minimizing your spending.
