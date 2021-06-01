$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple Deals

These cool new deals have just turned Apple's iPhone XS and XR into the perfect bargains

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 01, 2021, 8:00 AM
These cool new deals have just turned Apple's iPhone XS and XR into the perfect bargains
Just because most of the best Memorial Day deals on smartphones are officially over, it doesn't mean bargain hunters should stop doing what they do until Prime Day 2021 finally kicks off.

If you're into ultra-affordable Apple handsets, for instance, you can pay a little more than three Benjamins right now for a reasonably powerful 2018-released iPhone with a "modern" design, solid battery life, and stellar software support.

If you hurry, you can even choose between a $329.99 iPhone XS and a $319.99 and up iPhone XR, although in all honesty, there aren't a lot of logical reasons to opt for the latter model. The XS, mind you, sports a significantly higher-quality Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels compared to its Liquid Retina IPS LCD sibling, not to mention the secondary 12MP telephoto lens found on the back of the slightly costlier variant.

Then again, the 6.1-inch iPhone XR is larger than its 5.8-inch brother, and strictly speaking from the perspective of these two new Woot deals, buyers of the slightly lower-end device can go with 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space if 64 doesn't feel enough to satisfy your digital hoarding needs.

Obviously, you'll have to pay extra for the privilege of upgrading your base storage, but even at $379.99 or $419.99, the XR seems like a good (enough) bargain nowadays. 

Both the iPhone XS and XR can be easily listed among the best smartphones under $400 available in 2021, eclipsing the iPhone SE (2020) in every department aside from raw processing power, but it's definitely important to keep in mind that these are refurbished offers you're looking at here.

That means you'll be making at least a few notable sacrifices compared to purchasing a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged handset from an authorized US retailer, including settling for a 90-day warranty, a single space gray paint job as far as the iPhone XS is concerned, and a "moderate level of wear & tear" across the board. 

On the bright side, you don't have to worry about any carrier requirements or exclusions, as these limited-time promos will hook you up with "fully unlocked" devices for unrestricted use on all US networks and operators.

Related phones

iPhone XR
Apple iPhone XR View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.3
$320 Special Woot $499 Special T-Mobile $499 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2942 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.5
$330 Special Woot 83%off $5 Special AT&T $30 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

