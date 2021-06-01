These cool new deals have just turned Apple's iPhone XS and XR into the perfect bargains
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're into ultra-affordable Apple handsets, for instance, you can pay a little more than three Benjamins right now for a reasonably powerful 2018-released iPhone with a "modern" design, solid battery life, and stellar software support.
Obviously, you'll have to pay extra for the privilege of upgrading your base storage, but even at $379.99 or $419.99, the XR seems like a good (enough) bargain nowadays.
Both the iPhone XS and XR can be easily listed among the best smartphones under $400 available in 2021, eclipsing the iPhone SE (2020) in every department aside from raw processing power, but it's definitely important to keep in mind that these are refurbished offers you're looking at here.
That means you'll be making at least a few notable sacrifices compared to purchasing a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged handset from an authorized US retailer, including settling for a 90-day warranty, a single space gray paint job as far as the iPhone XS is concerned, and a "moderate level of wear & tear" across the board.