Analyst believes the iPhone SE 4 2024 release may get canceled or delayed

We've been hearing some things recently about the fourth generation of a budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone SE 4 . Things were getting exciting when rumors pointed out it could copy the iPhone XR design and show up with a bigger screen... however, a reputable industry analyst is now casting some doubt on when we're actually going to see the iPhone SE 4 (and if).

Apple might cancel or postpone iPhone SE 4 mass production reportedly planned for 2024, according to Kuo



Reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now taken to Twitter to share what his recent estimations (and survey results) show about the next-gen affordable iPhone. He believes Cupertino may be reconsidering the iPhone SE 4 and may cancel or postpone its mass production. Earlier, it was believed the phone will be released in 2024, but it seems it may not happen exactly like that. According to the insider, this could be due to lower-end iPhone models getting fewer sales than Apple'd like.





(1/5)

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022





And the last point Kuo makes in his tweet is that Apple may be trying to alleviate expenses that come with a new product design and production. This, he believes, could be related to a more challenging economic situation that's predicted for 2023.







iPhone SE 4 rumored specs and design