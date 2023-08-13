Latest iPhone SE 4 rumored specs: Action Button, Face ID, USB-C, iPhone 14 design





Unknownz21 also noted that the iPhone SE 4 will not use Touch ID and will rely on Face ID. My psychic abilities are telling me that you are saying to yourself, "How can Apple include a TrueDepth Camera on a lower-priced phone?" The cost to Apple to build the TrueDepth Camera has dropped since Apple introduced the feature with the iPhone X in 2017. He also says that the iPhone SE 4 will sport a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. Similar to other iPhone SE models, it will have only one camera on the back.





The iPhone SE 4 will separate itself from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus by coming with the Action Button according to the tipster. Expected to replace the ring/silent switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Action Button will be programmable by the phone's users to handle multiple tasks like activating the shutter on the camera or starting the stopwatch for example.









Back in March, we told you that the 6.1-inch OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 will be produced by China's BOE. Ironically, that same month Apple supposedly pulled orders it placed with the supplier for the iPhone 15 line since it was alleged to be having difficulties with the cutout for the Dynamic Island. The notification system is expected to be on all four iPhone 15 models this year. It is believed that Apple requested that Samsung fill the orders originally given to BOE for the 2023 models.





One important decision that Apple will have to make is which application processor (AP) it plans to equip the iPhone SE 4 with. Usually, the iPhone SE is powered by a more recent chip than the one that is found in the model that its design is based on. For example, the iPhone SE 3 design is based on the iPhone 8. While the latter had the A11 Bionic under the hood, the iPhone SE 3 comes with the A15 Bionic SoC. For the record, the iPhone 14 is also equipped with the A15 Bionic.





The iPhone SE 4 should be released in 2025 although there is plenty of time for the plans to change. The most recent model, the iPhone SE 3, was released in March 2022.

