iPhone SE 4 rumor suggests a better camera, a larger display, and Face ID

iPhone SE 4





The iPhone SE 4 will be a massive upgrade compared to the previous generation, which includes -



1. 6.1" 60Hz LTPS OLED Display (BOE+ Tianma?*)

2. A15 SoC*

3. Type-C

4. Better Cameras & Face ID

5. Design similar to the iPhone XR pic.twitter.com/N1MzkCrDYp — Nithin Prasad (@_the_tech_guy) September 23, 2023



The tipster claims that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display, similar to the one used in the iPhone SE 3 . The tipster claims that thewill feature a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display, similar to the one used in the iPhone 14 . It will support a 60Hz refresh rate, which might not be the best these days, but it still promises a smooth experience. The 6.1-inch display is a significant upgrade compared to the 4.7-inch display on the



Additionally, the design of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to resemble that of the iPhone SE 4 will support Face ID and have better cameras. Considering that the iPhone SE 3 has a single 12MP wide camera on the back, an improved camera with the new model would not be a surprise. Additionally, the design of theis expected to resemble that of the iPhone XR , featuring a nearly bezel-less display. The source also suggests that thewill support Face ID and have better cameras. Considering that thehas a single 12MP wide camera on the back, an improved camera with the new model would not be a surprise.



As for the chipset expected in the iPhone SE 4 , the tipster claims it would be Apple’s A15 chip, the same one used in the iPhone SE 3 , the iPhone 14 and



Apple switched from the Lightning port to USB-C with the iPhone 15 series, so Prasad's suggestion that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a USB-C charging port is highly likely. According to the information from the tipster's post, the battery might have a capacity of 3,200mAh. As for the chipset expected in the, the tipster claims it would be Apple’s A15 chip, the same one used in the, the iPhone 13 series, and actually theand iPhone 14 Plus . The chip is fast and will be relevant for a few years at least. It performs better than the mid-range Snapdragon 6xx and MediaTek processors commonly found on Android phones in this price range.Apple switched from the Lightning port to USB-C with theseries, so Prasad's suggestion that thewill come with a USB-C charging port is highly likely. According to the information from the tipster's post, the battery might have a capacity of 3,200mAh.



Regarding the release date of the iPhone SE 4 , we can expect it to be towards the end of 2024 or in 2025. The tipster also hints at a release around that time, but the exact date is still uncertain. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tipster Nithin Prasad shared on X (via) information about the upcoming, including display specs, performance, charging, and design.