6.1-inch OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 reportedly supplied by BOE
It is hardly a secret that Apple is not paying much attention to its less-premium iPhones. Even this year’s vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (both of which command rather steep price tags) feel like a bit of a rip off.
That is until you take a look at the entry-level option in Apple’s iPhone portfolio: the iPhone SE 3 (2022). Despite the latter being a capable device under the hood, one thing cannot be denied - these bezels are unacceptable in 2033, especially when you are paying upwards of $400 for a smartphone.
The panel will be supplied by China’s BOE and will reportedly be identical to the one found on the vanilla iPhone 13 model. Given the fact that the iPhone SE 4 will use components from older devices, it is possible that it will retain a lower price point.
This will be the first budget iPhone to ditch the LCD display in favor of an OLED one. This, coupled with the more modern look, could tempt many users that are unwilling to splurge on Apple’s ultra-premium iPhones.
The iPhone SE (2022) is still probably one of, if not the best cheap iPhone you can buy in 2023. But it is set to become so much better.
Luckily, this will be the first thing Apple will be changing in 2024 with the iPhone SE 4. According to a report by The Elec, which was subsequently covered by MacRumors in a dedicated article, the Cupertino company will be using a 6.1-inch OLED display for its upcoming budget iPhone.
However, in light of the fact that this will be the most significant upgrade to the lineup in almost a decade, a price hike is likely. It should be noted that the design of the iPhone SE 4 is not the only aspect of the device being brought in line with industry standards.
