Hot new deals keep Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus alive in refurbished condition

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 11, 2020, 6:40 AM
Upon unveiling the objectively impressive second-gen iPhone SE, Apple unsurprisingly discontinued the 2017-released iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, even though the latter model has technically not received a direct sequel yet.

If you don't have 400 bucks to spend on the reborn iPhone SE powered by an insanely fast Apple A13 Bionic processor and you're not willing to jump through the necessary hoops to lower that starting price at various authorized retailers and carriers, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus can still be found in a number of places at hefty discounts.

The latest in a never-ending series of compelling one-day-only Woot sales, for instance, brings the 4.7-inch handset down to as little as $199.99, while the plus-sized model starts at $299.99 at the time of this writing. We're obviously talking about refurbished devices in "scratch & dent" condition here, backed by a 90-day warranty and guaranteed to function flawlessly while presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear."

Check out the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals here



Both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available in GSM-only and fully unlocked versions in a wide array of paint jobs, as well as a couple storage configurations each. Naturally, the $199.99 iPhone 8 comes with 64 gigs of digital hoarding room as opposed to the 256GB storage variant that costs $229.99. Both of those deals are pretty remarkable, substantially undercutting similar special offers from the past few months.

Keep in mind that the iPhone 8 and new iPhone SE are almost incredibly similar, featuring the exact same camera hardware, battery, and always convenient Touch ID fingerprint sensor. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus is not just larger but also sharper and equipped with a more versatile dual rear-facing camera system, fetching $299.99 at Woot right now in a 64GB variant and 50 extra bucks with 256 gigs of internal storage space.

