Hot new deals keep Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus alive in refurbished condition
The latest in a never-ending series of compelling one-day-only Woot sales, for instance, brings the 4.7-inch handset down to as little as $199.99, while the plus-sized model starts at $299.99 at the time of this writing. We're obviously talking about refurbished devices in "scratch & dent" condition here, backed by a 90-day warranty and guaranteed to function flawlessly while presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear."
Check out the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals here
Both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available in GSM-only and fully unlocked versions in a wide array of paint jobs, as well as a couple storage configurations each. Naturally, the $199.99 iPhone 8 comes with 64 gigs of digital hoarding room as opposed to the 256GB storage variant that costs $229.99. Both of those deals are pretty remarkable, substantially undercutting similar special offers from the past few months.
Keep in mind that the iPhone 8 and new iPhone SE are almost incredibly similar, featuring the exact same camera hardware, battery, and always convenient Touch ID fingerprint sensor.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus is not just larger but also sharper and equipped with a more versatile dual rear-facing camera system, fetching $299.99 at Woot right now in a 64GB variant and 50 extra bucks with 256 gigs of internal storage space.