Apple discontinues iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in favor of iPhone SE

The 12-megapixel camera sensor has been improved too and Apple is calling it the best single-camera system on an iPhone ever. Why? Because the A13 Bionic and upgraded image signal processor enable Smart HDR, extended dynamic range for video, and stereo sound recording, among other things.

The iPhone 8 Plus should be replaced eventually

The discontinuation of the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, may come as quite the shock to some people. Apple has decided not to replace the smartphone with a newer model, leaving customers on the lookout for a new, yet relatively cheap iPhone with two options – the significantly smaller iPhone SE or the more expensive iPhone XR

That isn’t an ideal situation, but fortunately it should be rectified in the near future. Apple is reportedly developing an iPhone SE Plus with a 5.5-inch display and Touch ID home button that will arrive later this year.



Apparently, the company was aiming for an unveiling alongside the standard iPhone SE. But production delays have forced Apple to push back the launch.



