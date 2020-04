T-Mobile customers can get the iPhone SE 2020 free for a limited time

T-Mobile is readying an interesting promotion for Mother's Day, which is just around the corner. For a limited time, the newly revealed iPhone SE 2020 will be available for T-Mobile customers for free when they add a line and trade in an eligible iPhone. Also, T-Mobile customers can get up to half off when they trade in an eligible iPhone or add a line.On the other hand, new and existing Sprint customers are getting another decent offer on the iPhone SE 2020 , which will be available for only $5 per month with Sprint Flex lease. The only condition for new customers is to switch to Sprint while existing customers must add a new line to an account.In the same piece of news, T-Mobile announced a couple of smartwatch deals that will get customers cheap Apple or Samsung wearables. Starting May 1, customers who purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 or 5 smartwatch will receive $200 off a second of equal or lesser value.Moreover, starting today, for a limited time, T-Mobile customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch for $450 will receive a second of equal or lesser value smartwatch for free. The deals require customers to activate both smartwatches or add one smartwatch line.Sprint customers will receive 50% an Apple Watch Series 3 , 5, or Samsung Galaxy Watch , but they will have to activate the smartwatch once they buy it.And since Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, on April 28, T-Mobile customers can schedule a delivery from 1-800-Flowers.com and get $15 off select flowers and gifts plus free shipping thanks to the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Finally, Sprint customers can get 40% off select gifts for Mother's Day from 1-800-Flowers.com via My Sprint Rewards right now.