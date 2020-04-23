T-Mobile customers can get the iPhone SE 2020 free for a limited time
In the same piece of news, T-Mobile announced a couple of smartwatch deals that will get customers cheap Apple or Samsung wearables. Starting May 1, customers who purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 or 5 smartwatch will receive $200 off a second of equal or lesser value.
Moreover, starting today, for a limited time, T-Mobile customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch for $450 will receive a second of equal or lesser value smartwatch for free. The deals require customers to activate both smartwatches or add one smartwatch line.
Sprint customers will receive 50% an Apple Watch Series 3, 5, or Samsung Galaxy Watch, but they will have to activate the smartwatch once they buy it.
And since Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, on April 28, T-Mobile customers can schedule a delivery from 1-800-Flowers.com and get $15 off select flowers and gifts plus free shipping thanks to the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Finally, Sprint customers can get 40% off select gifts for Mother's Day from 1-800-Flowers.com via My Sprint Rewards right now.