Last-minute holiday blowout lets you save big on iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and more
Starting at the very top of the previous-generation food chain, the iPhone XS Max costs as little as $549.99 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, with 256 and 512 gig variants available for $599.99 and $649.99 respectively. Those are pretty much unbeatable prices for the 2018-released 6.5-inch powerhouse, undercutting even the hottest eBay deals available at top-rated vendors.
As always, Woot throws in a 90-day warranty with every single refurbished device on sale today, promising "full working condition" and a fairly acceptable "level of wear & tear."
If you're looking for something a tad cheaper and/or significantly smaller, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS can be purchased starting at $499.99, with an upgrade from 64 to 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room setting you back just 40 bucks more. Meanwhile, the older and humbler 5.8-inch iPhone X goes for $380 and $410 in the same 64 and 256GB storage variants respectively.
The equally old but less fancy-looking iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can be yours in exchange for $280 and $320 respectively with 64GB storage, although digital hoarders on a tight budget might be more excited about the 256 gig configuration of the smaller model fetching $330. Finally, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are also on sale at irresistible prices starting at $170 and $250 respectively in multiple storage versions and paint jobs as long as you don't mind owning outdated hardware including a now-unremarkable Apple A10 Fusion processor.
