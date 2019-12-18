Last-minute holiday blowout lets you save big on iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and more





The one-day-only iPhone holiday blowout includes everything from ultra-affordable iPhone 7 variants with your choice of 32 or 128 gigs of internal storage space to reasonably priced XS and XS Max models supporting both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide.



iPhone XS Max costs as little as $549.99 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, with 256 and 512 gig variants available for $599.99 and $649.99 respectively. Those are pretty much unbeatable prices for the 2018-released 6.5-inch powerhouse, undercutting even the hottest eBay deals available at top-rated vendors.





As always, Woot throws in a 90-day warranty with every single refurbished device on sale today, promising "full working condition" and a fairly acceptable "level of wear & tear."





If you're looking for something a tad cheaper and/or significantly smaller, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS can be purchased starting at $499.99, with an upgrade from 64 to 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room setting you back just 40 bucks more. Meanwhile, the older and humbler 5.8-inch iPhone X goes for $380 and $410 in the same 64 and 256GB storage variants respectively.





The equally old but less fancy-looking iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can be yours in exchange for $280 and $320 respectively with 64GB storage, although digital hoarders on a tight budget might be more excited about the 256 gig configuration of the smaller model fetching $330. Finally, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are also on sale at irresistible prices starting at $170 and $250 respectively in multiple storage versions and paint jobs as long as you don't mind owning outdated hardware including a now-unremarkable Apple A10 Fusion processor.





It's not usually a great idea to wait until the week before Christmas to get yourself or a special someone that special mobile tech gift, but if you did forget or simply held off on an iPhone purchase this holiday season, you can still nab one of seven different models at an excellent price from Woot and most likely have it shipped by December 25.