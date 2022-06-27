Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly feature the M2 chip





We ought to mention that this latest report conflicts with previous predictions from well-informed industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has portrayed the gadget coming with a dual processor setup consisting of one chip with M1-like capabilities and a secondary, less powerful processor that would take care of processing all the data from the multiple sensors in the device. This latest report does not mention a dual-chip design, but it does not outright deny it either.





The purported M2 chip/16GB RAM combination also clearly shows that this device will be expensive. A similarly specced Macbook Air would cost north of $1,400, and considering the all-new components used in the mixed-reality headset, we can clearly see all those rumors of a $2,000+ price well justified.





This is also a good moment to say that Apple's plan for AR only starts with this cool and expensive mixed reality headset, but the company is also expected to follow it up with a second device that looks a lot like regular glasses with less powerful components and only AR capabilities (not a VR headset).

And with an M2 chip and 16GB of RAM, this is clearly shaping up to be a high-end device with plenty of performance power. So far, we have heard that the mixed reality headset might look like current VR headsets, but instead of fully immersing you in the world of virtual reality, you will have cameras on the device and with a flip of a switch you'd be able to see the world around you without needing to take it off.