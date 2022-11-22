Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)





If you refuse to do a device trade-in and would rather opt for a straightforward upgrade of an existing Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile account than adding a line or opening a new account altogether, Walmart is ready to hook you up with some very nice early Christmas gifts right now.

We're talking eGift Cards of $300 with iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max purchases, but even though these fresh Black Friday deals are arguably refreshingly simple compared to what you can currently get directly from T-Mobile or Verizon , there is an important special requirement you need to meet to qualify by December 2.





That's right, you will have to commit to a three-year monthly installment plan to score your free 300 bucks you can then spend on anything that Walmart sells. This condition applies across the board to all four members of the iPhone 14 family on all "big three" US wireless service providers, which definitely reduces the appeal of the otherwise outstanding new promotion.





