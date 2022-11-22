Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
If you refuse to do a device trade-in and would rather opt for a straightforward upgrade of an existing Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile account than adding a line or opening a new account altogether, Walmart is ready to hook you up with some very nice early Christmas gifts right now.
We're talking eGift Cards of $300 with iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max purchases, but even though these fresh Black Friday deals are arguably refreshingly simple compared to what you can currently get directly from T-Mobile or Verizon, there is an important special requirement you need to meet to qualify by December 2.
That's right, you will have to commit to a three-year monthly installment plan to score your free 300 bucks you can then spend on anything that Walmart sells. This condition applies across the board to all four members of the iPhone 14 family on all "big three" US wireless service providers, which definitely reduces the appeal of the otherwise outstanding new promotion.
Given how hard (nearly impossible) it is to save... anything on the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and especially the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max elsewhere with so few strings attached, it's also almost physically impossible to resist a purchase before Christmas if you were already considering one of these bad boys with your choice of a "classic" notch or "modern" Dynamic Island and a state-of-the-art Apple A16 Bionic processor or a slightly less impressive A15 Bionic.
