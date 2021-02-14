Latest Apple iPhone 13 5G rumors include portless design, astrophotography, and more
The latest Apple iPhone 13 rumors have been disseminated by tipsters Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser (via EverythingApplePro). Weinbach says that the 2021 iPhone Pro models will feature a slightly more texturized soft matte back that will be grippier, and more comfortable to hold. The 2021 iPhone Pro models could also come with an LTPO always-on display that will be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, similar to the ProMotion display on the iPad Pro. These screens update 120 times per second providing users with buttery smooth scrolling and animation. The Apple Watch Series 6 already uses the same LTPO screen to provide users with an always-on-display.
Apple could bring astrophotography to the iPhone 13 series
While the outside of the Apple iPhone 13 series will look exactly the same as the iPhone 12 line, insider Apple will be using stronger magnets for the MagSafe accessories. Overall, Weinbach agrees with speculation that calls for a .26mm increase in thickness for the upcoming iPhone 13 line. The extra girth won't be related to the stronger magnets inside the handsets.
Today's report did bring us some sad news. Weinbach says that the blood glucose monitor that has been expected for the Apple Watch Series 7 this year will eventually surface on the Apple Watch-but not this year as many diabetics had hoped for. That is a shame because a non-invasive blood glucose monitor could save insulin-dependent diabetics plenty of pain and money. And the timepiece's new mental health feature will now see the light of day no earlier than 2022.
Other things touched on by the EverythingApplePro video are some interesting things that we've touched on earlier including the possibility that Apple will call the 2021 line the iPhone 12s. This is being discussed internally by Apple. Also being considered is the return of Touch ID, possibly through an in-display implementation. Apple has built prototypes of the iPhone with this feature And the video says that according to Twitter tipster Jon Prosser, there is a 70% chance that the iPhone 13 Pro models will be portless.
The four new iPhone models should be unveiled this coming September.