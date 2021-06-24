Apple allegedly threatens legal action on Chinese tipsters leaking info about unreleased devices

Apple allegedly threatens legal action on Chinese tipsters leaking info about unreleased devices0
In many ways, leaks are a double-edged sword. They excite consumers who always are looking to find out what new features and specs might be coming to a device that they are interested in. But even though leaks might bring attention to a particular product, companies like Apple have tried over the years to turn off the spigot of information that flows to these leakers before information that was supposed to surprise consumers when announced is already well known.
Back in March, Apple demanded that its manufacturing partners like Foxconn and Wistron do background checks on all assembly line workers. Those with criminal records are kept away from assembly areas with unreleased Apple products in case they get tempted to sell photos or other information to tipsters. Much of the information stolen by assembly line workers is valuable as it can be sold to tipsters for as much as three times their salary or more.
Back in 2017, Apple held an internal seminar on stopping leaks. News that Apple conducted this seminar leaked! The information captured during the seminar indicated that Apple CEO Tim Cook and other company employees hate leaks. That seems obvious, of course, but Apple seems more determined than ever to crackdown on those selling information about upcoming products and the leakers who are willing to shell out the big bucks to purchase these tips.