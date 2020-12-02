The most popular member of Apple's iPhone 12 5G family may come as a surprise
That being said, you might be surprised to hear which of the four iPhone 12-series devices has been proclaimed most successful by Flurry's analysts after crunching the numbers from over 1 million apps installed on around 2 billion handsets. While it's clearly far too early to try to anticipate the long-term popularity of Apple's first-ever 5G smartphones, it's also clear that these bad boys have gotten off to a flying start.
Bigger is better
Yes, it looks like the $1,099 and up iPhone 12 Pro Max was by far the best-selling member of its family during its first week of availability, followed by the $799 and up "standard" iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, which also starts at a fairly prohibitive $999 stateside.
The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini was hands down Apple's least popular late 2020-released device, barely penetrating the overall US iPhone install base and thus making a small contribution to an impressive feat achieved by the company's 5G-capable quartet.
An exceptionally strong launch in a very difficult time
You know how every single major smartphone vendor, Apple included, was negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic during the first nine months of 2020? That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, at least as far as the Cupertino-based tech giant is concerned.
Somehow (read 5G), the company enjoyed its biggest launch of the last three years, as the combined US install base of the iPhone 12 lineup one week in easily exceeded the same numbers yielded by the iPhone 11 series in 2019 and the hybrid combination of the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max in 2018.
Now, 1.9 percent may not sound like a lot, but even though Flurry's latest report doesn't include an estimate of the total number of iPhones currently in use in the US, something tells us we'd be amazed by it. To put that 1.9 percent share into perspective, we should highlight the second-gen iPhone SE sits at 2.8 percent after six months of availability. And the 4.7-inch handset is widely considered a hit.
The iPhone 12 quartet appears to have surpassed that figure by November 19, with a combined US install base of a little over 3 percent, setting its sights on overtaking the iPhone XS and 11 Pro next.
While the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are still ahead of the 12 Pro Max in the November 13 - 19 chart, it's definitely important to point out that the jumbo-sized 6.7-inch model made its commercial debut a full three weeks after its little brothers. The littlest of them all, by the way, might be struggling due to the steady popularity of the significantly cheaper iPhone SE (2020) and the only slightly higher price point of the much larger and longer-lasting iPhone 12 5G.
Looking at the big picture, we're obviously not surprised to see the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 leading the overall US install base rankings as of November 19, followed by 2018's iPhone XR. It remains to be seen if the ultra-high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max will be able to maintain its early popularity to take that first place one year from now.