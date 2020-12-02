The most popular member of Apple's iPhone 12 5G family may come as a surprise





We're talking about the entire unprecedented four-model family, mind you, which caters to the individual needs and preferences of more types of users than ever before, but obviously, not all variants are equally popular.





That being said, you might be surprised to hear which of the four iPhone 12 -series devices has been proclaimed most successful by Flurry's analysts after crunching the numbers from over 1 million apps installed on around 2 billion handsets. While it's clearly far too early to try to anticipate the long-term popularity of Apple 's first-ever 5G smartphones, it's also clear that these bad boys have gotten off to a flying start.

Bigger is better





Although a very vocal minority of "iFans" welcomed the iPhone 12 mini with open arms (and a frustrated sigh of relief) after loudly demanding for several years this exact kind of device, it appears that the silent majority still opted for the larger models, in spite of their fittingly high prices.













The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini was hands down Apple's least popular late 2020-released device, barely penetrating the overall US iPhone install base and thus making a small contribution to an impressive feat achieved by the company's 5G-capable quartet.

An exceptionally strong launch in a very difficult time





You know how every single major smartphone vendor, Apple included, was negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic during the first nine months of 2020? That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, at least as far as the Cupertino-based tech giant is concerned.





Somehow (read 5G), the company enjoyed its biggest launch of the last three years, as the combined US install base of the iPhone 12 lineup one week in easily exceeded the same numbers yielded by the iPhone 11 series in 2019 and the hybrid combination of the iPhone XR , XS, and XS Max in 2018.













The iPhone 12 quartet appears to have surpassed that figure by November 19, with a combined US install base of a little over 3 percent, setting its sights on overtaking the iPhone XS and 11 Pro next.





While the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are still ahead of the 12 Pro Max in the November 13 - 19 chart, it's definitely important to point out that the jumbo-sized 6.7-inch model made its commercial debut a full three weeks after its little brothers. The littlest of them all, by the way, might be struggling due to the steady popularity of the significantly cheaper iPhone SE (2020) and the only slightly higher price point of the much larger and longer-lasting iPhone 12 5G.







