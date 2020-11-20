Metrics suggest iPhone 12 has kicked off an 'unprecedented upgrade cycle'
Supply checks indicate that demand for the iPhone 12 is robust in the US and China, and Ives believes Apple will ship over 80 million iPhone 12 units in the initial launch period. Ives had earlier said China would be key to the iPhone 12 supercycle.
Demand for the Pro models seems to be particularly strong, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro being dubbed the "star of the show." This is also great news for Apple's average selling price (ASP).
iPhone 12 could be the first iPhone to replicate iPhone 6's success
The delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series and the economic challenges posed by the pandemic had led some analysts to cast doubts on the possibility of a supercycle, with some saying sales wouldn't even reach the 70 million mark by the end of the year.
Apple, on the other hand, was reportedly expecting sales of over 75 million units and it was anticipating strong demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max in particular.
The last time an iPhone model was phenomenally successful was when the iPhone 6 was released in 2014. It reportedly generated 71.5 million unit sales within three months of launch.
We have not seen a launch uptrend such as this in a number of years for Apple and the only iPhone trajectory similar would be the iPhone 6 in 2014 based on our analysis.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 were nearly twice that of the iPhone 11 per estimates.
With the holidays coming up, demand is only going to increase.