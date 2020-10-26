iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple

The iPhone SE and iPhone 11 accounted for over half of US iPhone sales in Q3

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 26, 2020, 9:33 AM
The iPhone SE and iPhone 11 accounted for over half of US iPhone sales in Q3
Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) became an instant success when it arrived in April. The device accounted for almost a fifth of all US iPhone sales in the second quarter, and last quarter its share of sales was even higher.

The iPhone SE (2020) was very popular last quarter


The latest customer survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that the new iPhone SE accounted for an impressive 22% of all US iPhone sales between July and September 2020.

That makes it the second-most popular single model in Apple’s iPhone lineup behind the iPhone 11, which was recently discounted to $599 from $699 following the release of the iPhone 12 series.

CIRP notes that the iPhone SE (2020) succeeded in attracting customers with old phones that may have previously been reluctant to upgrade. That was always the end-goal for the iPhone SE, but its performance seems to be exceeding expectations.

Most of these iPhone SE buyers will now stay inside the Apple ecosystem for several more years, giving Apple plenty of time to monetize them with services such as Apple Arcade, iCloud, and Apple TV+.

The iPhone 11 was the best-selling iPhone, again


The best-selling iPhone last quarter, as mentioned above, was the standard iPhone 11. It accounted for a whopping 31% of all iPhone purchases and should experience continued success in the current quarter thanks to the aforementioned price cut.

However, it won’t be the best-selling model. That title should go to the $799 iPhone 12, although the upcoming $699 iPhone 12 mini probably won’t be far behind on the leaderboard.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, these flagships held a combined market share of 33% during the third quarter. That’s especially impressive when compared to the iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max, which accounted for around 10% of sales during the equivalent quarter a year earlier.

Of course, that isn’t a completely fair comparison. The iPhone 11 series hit shelves in late September which lowered the market share of older models. This year, the iPhone 12 lineup arrived a full month later and had no share of sales in the September quarter.

People are still buying the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus


The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the list of most popular iPhone models in Q3 2020 with around 8% of sales. These devices were officially discontinued in mid-April but are still available through carriers and third-party retailers.

The final 6% of US iPhone sales between July and September went to the iPhone XR, which was released exactly two years ago today on October 26, 2018.

Apple increased its own share of US iPhone sales


On a related note, it seems Apple has managed to slightly decrease its dependence on carriers and retailers in the United States. CIRP says the Apple Store accounted for 21% of all iPhone sales, compared to 13% a year earlier.

That’s one of the best quarters in recent years and the best ever September quarter. Physical stores accounted for 8% of sales and the online website was used for 13% of iPhone purchases.

Carriers, on the other hand, saw their share of sales drop from 74% to 71%. Retail carrier stores accounted for almost 50% of iPhone orders and just over 20% were placed through their respective websites.

As for Best Buy, it performed the worst last quarter. It’s share of iPhone sales halved from 8% to 4%, with 3% happening in-store and just 1% online.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.6
 Based on 8 Reviews
$320 ebay $549 iPhone SE (2020)
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
View amazon $598 ebay
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The budget OnePlus Nord N10 5G & N100 are official and coming to the US
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen
Popular stories
Yet another key detail about Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family is already '100%' confirmed

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless