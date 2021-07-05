Metro by T-Mobile offers a huge discount to BYOD customers for one month

Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale one month after launch

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G scores its biggest ever price cut

Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are finally on sale at great discounts of up to $100