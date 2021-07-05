Metro by T-Mobile offers a huge discount to BYOD customers for one month

If you're looking for a decent deal to switch carriers, Metro by T-Mobile
's limited-time offer might be what you need. Although the carrier didn't officially announce the promotion yet and there are no mentions of it online, the ad in the picture above suggests it's only available at brick and mortar stores.
Spotted by BestMVNO
, the promotion offers new BYOD (bring your own device
) customers who switch to Metro and activate a device on its network a massive discount for the first month. The deal is only available to new customers and the device shouldn't have been activated on Metro's network before.
Those eligible for the offer will get the first month of Metro service for just $5. Keep in mind that you must sign up for the carrier's $50 monthly unlimited plan to benefit from the massive discount. After the first month, your plan will go back to its regular $50 rate.
As the name suggests, Metro's $50 unlimited plan includes unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data, as well as 5GB of hotspot data and a Google
One membership.
