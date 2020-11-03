Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are deeply discounted on Verizon ahead of Black Friday

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 03, 2020, 5:38 AM
Predictably discontinued on the heels of last month's iPhone 12 family announcement, Apple's 2019-released "Pro" handsets are unsurprisingly still available from a number of major US retailers and carriers.

Obviously, it's hard to recommend purchasing the 4G LTE-only iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max at $1,000 and $1,100 respectively when the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are priced the same with a faster chipset on deck and other notable improvements, but fortunately for bargain hunters, that's where Verizon comes in.

The nation's largest mobile network operator will let you save a cool $350 without having to wait until Black Friday... as long as you're willing to meet a few fairly straightforward conditions. Namely, you'll need to buy your preferred iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max variant with monthly installments, activate the Apple A13 Bionic-powered device of your choice on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan, and open a new line of service.


The online-only deals also require you settle for your $350 discount in the form of bill credits, bringing the 5.8-inch model down to a monthly payment of $27.08 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, amounting to a very reasonable grand total of 650 bucks. Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max can be yours right now for as little as $31.25 a month for two years, or $750 all in all, after taking the aforementioned "promo credit" into consideration.

The same exact price cut can also be applied to the 256 and 512 gig versions of both the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which can be further marked down if you have an eligible device to trade in or an existing phone number to port in. Believe it or not, Verizon currently offers up to an $850 trade-in discount, as well as up to a $250 e-gift card when you switch carriers, which basically means Big Red may end up paying you to get a brand-new iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max off its hands.

Keep in mind that both these powerhouses have excellent triple rear-facing camera systems going for them, as well as beautiful Super Retina XDR OLED screens and stellar battery life. Also, you still get a USB-C to Lightning cable, a handy pair of EarPods, and an 18-watt USB-C fast charger in the box if you order one of these bad boys on Verizon's website today.

Related phones

iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 10 Reviews
-$350off $1100 Special Verizon View Amazon $875 Ebay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.2
 Based on 5 Reviews
-$350off $1000 Special Verizon View Amazon $699 Ebay
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

