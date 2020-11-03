Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are deeply discounted on Verizon ahead of Black Friday









The nation's largest mobile network operator will let you save a cool $350 without having to wait until Black Friday ... as long as you're willing to meet a few fairly straightforward conditions. Namely, you'll need to buy your preferred iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max variant with monthly installments, activate the Apple A13 Bionic-powered device of your choice on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan, and open a new line of service.









The online-only deals also require you settle for your $350 discount in the form of bill credits, bringing the 5.8-inch model down to a monthly payment of $27.08 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, amounting to a very reasonable grand total of 650 bucks. Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max can be yours right now for as little as $31.25 a month for two years, or $750 all in all, after taking the aforementioned "promo credit" into consideration.





you to get a brand-new iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max off its hands. The same exact price cut can also be applied to the 256 and 512 gig versions of both the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which can be further marked down if you have an eligible device to trade in or an existing phone number to port in. Believe it or not, Verizon currently offers up to an $850 trade-in discount, as well as up to a $250 e-gift card when you switch carriers, which basically means Big Red may end up payingto get a brand-new iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max off its hands.





Keep in mind that both these powerhouses have excellent triple rear-facing camera systems going for them, as well as beautiful Super Retina XDR OLED screens and stellar battery life. Also, you still get a USB-C to Lightning cable, a handy pair of EarPods, and an 18-watt USB-C fast charger in the box if you order one of these bad boys on Verizon's website today.



