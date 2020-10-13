Apple is keeping the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 around at just the right prices













Originally made available at a recommended price of $749 in an entry-level 64GB storage variant, the Apple A12 Bionic-powered 6.1-incher already received an official $150 discount on the heels of last year's iPhone 11 roster announcement.



But now the But now the iPhone XR is dropping dangerously close to impulse buy territory instead of being discontinued, with a revised $499 price tag attached to the aforementioned 64 gig configuration starting today.









Basically, if you're not comfortable settling for the outdated design and limited screen real estate of the second-gen iPhone SE , you will be able to get a much larger display and significantly thinner bezels, not to mention Face ID technology, for only $100 more... while having to settle for a slightly slower processor than the A13 Bionic found inside the 4.7-incher.





Of course, Apple is not killing off the incredibly popular iPhone 11 either, slashing the original $699 starting price of the dual rear camera-sporting 6.1-inch handset to a very hard to resist $599. Compared to the XR, this 2019-released bad boy naturally has a newer and faster A13 Bionic chipset going for it, as well as a more versatile camera system, a superior selfie shooter, and a larger battery capable of charging a little faster.



All in all, there are plenty of arguments in favor of each and every model in Apple's current iPhone portfolio, so it may well prove more difficult than ever before to choose the right variant to fit your individual preferences and needs this holiday season. On the bright side, it's sure nice to have these kinds of problems, isn't it?





On top of it all, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max , which have technically been discontinued with the announcement of the iPhone 12 5G quartet, are bound to score hefty price cuts at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday now.



