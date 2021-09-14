Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup
After discontinuing 2018's iPhone XS and XS Max in 2019, Apple made the somewhat surprising decision of keeping 2019's iPhone 11 and 2018's iPhone XR around last year alongside its first-ever 5G-capable handsets.

Now that the highly anticipated iPhone 13 quartet is out and ready for a commercial debut by the end of this month, cash-strapped Cupertino fans might be wondering what other options they have this time around.

You may also like:



Unsurprisingly, the ultra-affordable iPhone XR is gone at last, allowing the vastly improved iPhone 11 to move into the $499 spot after launching at $699 and up a couple of years ago and dropping to a starting price of $599 in the fall of 2020.


Before pulling the trigger, of course, you may also want to consider Apple's other candidate for the title of best phone you can buy under $500 this holiday season. We're talking about the second-gen iPhone SE, released around a year and a half ago at $399 with the same powerful A13 Bionic processor on deck as the iPhone 11.

Because of that, you shouldn't be shocked to hear this ancient-looking 4.7-inch device with huge screen bezels in tow will continue to cost four Benjamins in an entry-level 64GB storage variant.

Moving up the food chain, we find the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and 12 mini setting you back $699 and $599 respectively, down from $799 and $699 last year. It remains to be seen if Apple can turn the latter model from a box-office flop of colossal proportions into at least a moderate hit of sorts with this permanent discount, although we highly doubt that will ultimately prove the case.

Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are officially joining the iPhone XR to the (metaphorical) mobile cemetery, which makes perfect sense given the extent of Apple's late 2021 product lineup already and the unchanged prices of the iPhone 13 family.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 11 specs
Apple iPhone 11 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
$600 Special BestBuy $599 Special Apple $600 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
7.6
$290 Special Target $399 Special Apple $400 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.3
$730 Special BestBuy $829 Special Apple $830 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Review
9.0
$530 Special BestBuy $730 Special BestBuy $729 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Latest News

Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
by Victor Hristov,  36
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage
Apple iPhone users trade in their older models more than Android users do
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple iPhone users trade in their older models more than Android users do
When is iOS 15 coming out? Here's the release date and the eligible iPhones
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
When is iOS 15 coming out? Here's the release date and the eligible iPhones
iPhone 13: What's in the box?
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
iPhone 13: What's in the box?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless