Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup





Now that the highly anticipated iPhone 13 quartet is out and ready for a commercial debut by the end of this month, cash-strapped Cupertino fans might be wondering what other options they have this time around.

Unsurprisingly, the ultra-affordable iPhone XR is gone at last, allowing the vastly improved iPhone 11 to move into the $499 spot after launching at $699 and up a couple of years ago and dropping to a starting price of $599 in the fall of 2020.













Because of that, you shouldn't be shocked to hear this ancient-looking 4.7-inch device with huge screen bezels in tow will continue to cost four Benjamins in an entry-level 64GB storage variant.





Moving up the food chain, we find the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and 12 mini setting you back $699 and $599 respectively, down from $799 and $699 last year. It remains to be seen if Apple can turn the latter model from a box-office flop of colossal proportions into at least a moderate hit of sorts with this permanent discount, although we highly doubt that will ultimately prove the case.



