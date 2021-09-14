Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Apple

Most expensive iPhones now with 1TB storage

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
5
Most expensive iPhones now with 1TB storage
Unlike most of the rumors we had about the iPhone 13 series, the one about a model with 1TB (terabyte) of internal storage actually came true! As expected, this option is reserved for the Pro models including the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and, again as expected, these are the most expensive iPhones ever.

The 1TB of available internal storage with the new iPhone 13 Pro models seems to be one of the few aspects to differentiate them from the regular iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. The only other such differences being the 120Hz refresh rate, longer batteries, and of course the telephoto camera on the back.

So, how much is 1TB? 1TB is 1,000 GB (gigabytes), or 1000000MB (megabytes), but for the uninitiated these numbers might as well be mumbo jumbo. To put things into perspective, 1TB can store roughly 250,000 photos taken with a 12MP camera, or 6.5 million document pages of files in the most commonly met formats such as Office files, PDFs, etc.


Why is this targeted at Pro-oriented users you ask? Well, a lot of photographers and cinematographers, for example, use smartphones as a secondary camera, since it can provide a lot of usefulness in a small package.

Admittedly, there have already been other mobile phones with 1TB of internal storage (and even more), some of which are the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ or the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. For Apple fans, however, this is a first, and if you are deep into the Apple ecosystem and a pro user, this is some great news.

Another great change this year is that the 64GB iPhone is no longer a thing, with the base storage option now bumped up to 128GB, followed by 256GB and 512GB variants. This has been a long time coming and now the idea of going for the lowest storage model seems a lot more reasonable for the given price.

Speaking of prices, here they are for each of the storage options:

  • iPhone 13 mini: $699/128GB, $799/256GB, $999/512GB
  • iPhone 13: $799/128GB, $899/256GB, $1099/512GB
  • iPhone 13 Pro: $999/128GB, $1099/256GB, $1299/512GB, $1499/1TB
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099/128GB, $1199/256GB, $1399/512GB, $1599/1TB

All four new iPhones and their respective color and storage variants will be officially available for pre-order on Friday September 17 and they will start shipping on September 24.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

iPhone 13 Pro Max camera explored: The most advanced iPhone camera ever
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iPhone 13 Pro Max camera explored: The most advanced iPhone camera ever
New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
New iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe supports Find My, let's you see where you left it
iPhone 13 5G trade-in price and carrier deals already announced
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
iPhone 13 5G trade-in price and carrier deals already announced
Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
by Victor Hristov,  42
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless