The Apple Watch SE and Series 3 live on, the Series 6 is out of the picture





While far from unprecedented or unexpected, the early disappearance of the Apple Watch Series 6 from its manufacturer's own retail channels is likely to be met with at least a small degree of hostility by some people.

Of course, the hot new Apple Watch Series 7 will not remain the only intelligent timepiece sold by the Cupertino-based tech giant, with last year's Apple Watch SE and the ancient Apple Watch Series 3 set to live on for at least another 12 months.









Commercially released all the way back in 2017 with no ECG monitoring technology, fall detection, compass, or blood oxygen sensor, the Series 3 is somewhat surprisingly retaining its $199 starting price last revised in 2019. Obviously, that probably won't stop third-party retailers like Amazon from offering substantial discounts this upcoming holiday season.





Be that as it may, it's certainly... interesting to see Apple remain so confident about the popularity of both its low and high-end smartwatches after Samsung and Google's big Wear OS partnership





Said confidence is made that much more evident by the endurance of the Apple Watch SE , whose $279 base price is also not budging.





Very similar on the outside to both the now-defunct Series 6 and incredibly long-enduring Series 3, the SE does come with a compass, fall detection, and always-on display while lacking the more advanced ECG and blood oxygen sensors.

