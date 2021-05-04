Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Take $50 off pre-orders of certain 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) models at Walmart

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 04, 2021, 3:59 PM
Take $50 off pre-orders of certain 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) models at Walmart
Today may be Star Wars day (May 4th as in "May the Fourth be with you"), but it also kicks off a $50 sale at Walmart on pre-orders for the 11-inch Wi-Fi only Apple iPad Pro (2021). Originally unveiled on April 20th, the iPad Pro has two different screen-size options (12.9-inches and 11-inches) with the larger screen (the version NOT on sale) using a mini-LED panel for the first time on an Apple tablet. This will deliver a brighter display with better contrast.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the tablets support 5G (while obviously the Wi-Fi only units don't) and each slate in the series is powered by Apple's powerful M1 chip. The component, produced using TSMC's 5nm process node, contains 16 billion transistors compared to 11.8 billion squeezed into the A14 Bionic chips used with the iPhone 12 series and the fourth-generation iPad Air.

As for the sale, pre-order an 11-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro with 128GB or 256GB of storage and you'll pay $749 or $849 respectively, $50 off of the regular prices. According to Walmart's web site, the tablet will ship starting on Monday, May 24th and features a Thunderbolt port, support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, and the new "Center Stage" feature that will keep you perfectly centered on FaceTime even if you're jumping around like a banshee.

Related phones

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) View Full specs
$799 Special B&HPhoto $800 Special BestBuy $799 Special Apple
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra 5G are on sale at some of their heftiest discounts yet
Popular stories
Amazon is running a huge Mother's Day sale on some of its best devices
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
The unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Amazon's Echo Show 10.1 smart display with Alexa is $80 off on Woot
Popular stories
Save more than $100 on a stylish Michael Kors Gen 5E smartwatch

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless