Take $50 off pre-orders of certain 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) models at Walmart
Today may be Star Wars day (May 4th as in "May the Fourth be with you"), but it also kicks off a $50 sale at Walmart on pre-orders for the 11-inch Wi-Fi only Apple iPad Pro (2021). Originally unveiled on April 20th, the iPad Pro has two different screen-size options (12.9-inches and 11-inches) with the larger screen (the version NOT on sale) using a mini-LED panel for the first time on an Apple tablet. This will deliver a brighter display with better contrast.
As for the sale, pre-order an 11-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro with 128GB or 256GB of storage and you'll pay $749 or $849 respectively, $50 off of the regular prices. According to Walmart's web site, the tablet will ship starting on Monday, May 24th and features a Thunderbolt port, support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, and the new "Center Stage" feature that will keep you perfectly centered on FaceTime even if you're jumping around like a banshee.