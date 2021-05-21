Apple employee explains why the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) doesn't sport a mini-LED screen
Apple's premium tablet series, the iPad Pro, features some nice hardware upgrades with the 2021 line. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models are powered by the new 5nm M1 chip that delivers as much as a 50% improvement in performance compared to the last generation model, and both Wi-Fi + Cellular units support 5G. But one new feature, the mini-LED display, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR display, is found only on the 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Pro (2021).
Calling the display "a gamechanger," Scott reveals that "What we know about the 11-inch user is that they just love bringing a super-powerful iPad with them in a portable 1-pound design. So they just love the form factor of that. Whereas the user who is embracing the 12.9-inch display they were looking for the largest canvas to do their most creative work on that product and it made sense to bring that XDR technology to the 12.9-inch display on the iPad Pro."
What Broderick seems to be saying is that with the new screen adding a little more weight and girth to the iPad Pro (2021), those who traditionally purchase the 11-inch model might not be happy. The Liquid Retina XDR display provides superb contrast and true-to-life-colors. The latter delivers 1,000 nits of brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 1 million to one contrast ratio. The 11-inch model continues to sport an LCD display.