$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Display

Apple employee explains why the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) doesn't sport a mini-LED screen

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 21, 2021, 6:27 PM
Apple employee explains why the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) doesn't sport a mini-LED screen
Apple's premium tablet series, the iPad Pro, features some nice hardware upgrades with the 2021 line. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models are powered by the new 5nm M1 chip that delivers as much as a 50% improvement in performance compared to the last generation model, and both Wi-Fi + Cellular units support 5G. But one new feature, the mini-LED display, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR display, is found only on the 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Pro (2021).

Two key Apple employees, Scott Broderick and Vincent Gu of worldwide iPad product marketing and display engineering respectively, spoke with Brian Tong (via 9to5Mac) about the latest generation M1 iPad Pro. Discussing the M1, Broderick says that the chip takes the performance of the tablet to a "new level," and "pushes the limits of what you can do" with the device. He also answered the question that is on everyone's mind: why did Apple decided not to use a mini-LED display on the smaller-screened 11-inch model?

Calling the display "a gamechanger," Scott reveals that "What we know about the 11-inch user is that they just love bringing a super-powerful iPad with them in a portable 1-pound design. So they just love the form factor of that. Whereas the user who is embracing the 12.9-inch display they were looking for the largest canvas to do their most creative work on that product and it made sense to bring that XDR technology to the 12.9-inch display on the iPad Pro."

What Broderick seems to be saying is that with the new screen adding a little more weight and girth to the iPad Pro (2021), those who traditionally purchase the 11-inch model might not be happy. The Liquid Retina XDR display provides superb contrast and true-to-life-colors. The latter delivers 1,000 nits of brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 1 million to one contrast ratio. The 11-inch model continues to sport an LCD display.

Related phones

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) View Full specs
$799 Special B&HPhoto $800 Special BestBuy $799 Special Apple
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7540 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) View Full specs
$1099 Special B&HPhoto $1100 Special BestBuy $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 10758 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Bargain hunters are getting yet another chance to buy Microsoft's Surface Duo at a huge discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bargain hunters are getting yet another chance to buy Microsoft's Surface Duo at a huge discount
Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store
by Alan Friedman,  6
Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
by Iskren Gaidarov,  10
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Microsoft's all-in-one Office app for Android gets the dark mode treatment (yes, in 2021)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Microsoft's all-in-one Office app for Android gets the dark mode treatment (yes, in 2021)
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are now on sale with two free accessories of your choice
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are now on sale with two free accessories of your choice
How Amazon came to be: a Prime Day history special
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
How Amazon came to be: a Prime Day history special

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Android 12 Preview: The most interesting update in years

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Popular stories
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A42 5G goes on sale in the US (not a moment too soon)
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless