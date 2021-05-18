12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) shipments face continued delays
Even though the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) has started arriving early to lucky customers, Bloomberg says that there could be delays in production of this particular unit because of problems Apple's supply chain is having producing the screen. This year, Apple decided to use a mini LED display on the 12.9-inch variant of its top tablet line replacing the traditional LCD panel used in the past. The 11-inch version will continue to sport an LCD screen.
Apple's supply chain continues to have problems producing the 12.9-inch mini LED display for the iPad Pro (2021)
Apple noted last month that the company will lose $4 billion in revenue during the current quarter thanks to very high demand for its products and the chip shortage that is impacting many different sectors in the tech industry. The iPad has had a rebound in demand thanks to the pandemic as many parents and children have turned to the device to help them handle both work and play while home. Last quarter, iPad revenue amounted to $7.8 billion making it the best fiscal second quarter for iPad sales since 2013.
The iPad Pro (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular versions support 5G connectivity
Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) models are powered by Apple's new powerful M1 chip that is manufactured using the 5nm process by TSMC. The M1 carries 16 billion transistors in each chip compared to the 11.8 billion found in the A14 Bionic chipset that powers the iPad Air (2020) and the iPhone 12 series. Benchmark tests show that the M1 powered iPad Pro (2021) tablets are running more than 50% faster than the previous generation models which used the A12Z Bionic chip.