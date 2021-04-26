Which Apple iPad accessories are compatible with the new iPad Pro (2021)
The Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for iPad are the obvious choice, and they are likely the best one too. They are rather pricey though, so if you still want to get a stylus or a keyboard for your iPad, check out our Best Apple Pencil alternatives & Best iPad Pro keyboard cases articles for some great options for those on a budget!
However! If you have decided to go with Apple’s accessories, you’ll need to make sure whether they are compatible with your new iPad Pro.
Apple’s website is yet to be updated with the relevant compatibility information. For example, although it might not be mentioned on Apple.com, all AirPods models will work flawlessly with the new iPad Pro (11 & 12.9-inch). We got in touch with an Apple Support agent to confirm this.
The full compatibility with iPad accessories is as follows:
iPad Pro (2021) 11-inch supports:
Apple Pencil - No
Apple Pencil 2 - Yes
Magic Keyboard - Yes
Smart Keyboard Folio - Yes
Smart Keyboard - No
AirPods - Yes
AirPods Pro - Yes
AirPods Max - Yes
iPad Pro (2021) 12.9-inch supports:
Apple Pencil - No
Apple Pencil 2 - Yes
Magic Keyboard - Yes
Smart Keyboard Folio - Yes
Smart Keyboard - No
AirPods - Yes
AirPods Pro - Yes
AirPods Max - Yes
Apple didn’t upgrade the Apple Pencil 2, even though we heard rumors about it, and we even saw some photos/videos of the supposed stylus. The Cupertino-based company also skipped upgrading the Magic Keyboard for iPad. Still, they introduced a brand new white color of the Magic Keyboard, which gives the iPad Pro a distinct panda look, reminiscent of the iPhone SE (2020), which offered a white back with an all-black front.
Frankly, the Apple Pencil 2 & Magic Keyboard combo is pretty solid, and Apple didn’t really need to update it. We also didn’t see new AirPods, but these might be saved for September’s event when Apple will announce the iPhone 13 series. We’ll have to wait and see.