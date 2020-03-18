Accessories Apple Tablets

New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 18, 2020, 8:28 AM
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
Apple has today announced the highly anticipated 2020 iPad Pro series, putting an end to several months of reports and rumors. The tablets introduce big upgrades across the board and arrive alongside an all-new keyboard accessory.

More cameras and a powerful 3D sensing system


The most noticeable external change is the presence of a large iPhone 11 Pro-like camera system on the back of the 2020 iPad Pro tablets. But unlike Apple's premium smartphones, this unique system includes two cameras and a powerful 3D sensing system.

Apple has implemented a main 12-megapixel camera, seemingly borrowed from the previous-gen iPad Pro, alongside a new 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that supports an impressive 124º field-of-view. These are paired with upgraded "studio-quality" mics and four speakers, as part of Apple's attempt to target professional filmmakers. 

The highlight of the new camera experience and the most important implementation for Apple's long-term strategy is, however, the new LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner. It determines distances by measuring how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect back and works both indoors and out from up to five meters away.


Future implementations of the technology on iPhone models may improve the portrait photography experience, but Apple is focusing this iPad Pro implementation on augmented reality, which is now even more realistic. Placing AR objects happens instantly and Apple says these objects can now pass in front of and behind real-world structures. 

The iPad Pro also boasts improved motion capture and developers will be able to create even more immersive experiences. Apple says the new iPad Pro is the "world’s best device for augmented reality."

A new chipset and a Magic Keyboard case with trackpad


Ensuring the iPad Pro experience is a smooth as possible is the new Apple A12Z Bionic. The chipset offers the "highest performance ever in an iPad" thanks to an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, alongside Apple's Neural Engine.

The company claims users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge. LTE speeds should be up to 60% faster than on the previous model too.


In an attempt to improve productivity levels, Apple has also introduced an all-new Magic Keyboard case for the iPad Pro. The company describes it as having a "floating design with smooth angle adjustment" thanks to "unique cantilevered hinges" that allow it to adjust up to 130 degrees.

The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro, meaning users won't have to worry about any attachment hassle, and makes use of Apple's new scissor switch mechanism which debuted on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last fall. Each individual key is backlit as well.

One of the biggest changes introduced by the Magic Keyboard is, however, the trackpad. Apple says iPadOS 13.4, which arrives on March 24, will introduce full trackpad support that has been completely "reimagined" for the iPad experience, rather than copied from MacOS. 

Apple is developing its iWork suite of productivity apps to take full advantage of the trackpad. There will also be new templates in Pages and Keynote.

Last on the list of features is "USB-C pass through charging, keeping the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories including external drives and displays."

Apple iPad Pro (2020) and Magic Keyboard pricing and release date


The new iPad Pro series is available to purchase starting today and begins shipping as soon as tomorrow, March 19.

The 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model is available in Space Gray and Silver and starts at $799 with 128GB of storage. If that storage count isn't sufficient, pricier variants with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage are available for $899, $1,099, and $1,299 respectively.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, on the other hand, is also available in Space Gray and Silver but retails at $999 with 128GB of storage. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models retail at $1,099, $1,299, and $1,499 respectively. 

In both cases, LTE connectivity is available for an extra $150.


The new Magic Keyboard will be available at some point in May. The 11-inch version costs $299 whereas the 12.9-inch option retails at $349 and both are compatible with the 2018 iPad Pro models.

If you aren't interested in the new trackpad, Apple has announced a Smart Keyboard Folio that's available to buy today. It costs $179 and $199 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models respectively.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless