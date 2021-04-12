Best cheap Apple Pencil alternatives: iPad stylus on a budget





Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd & 4th Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch (1st & 2nd Gen), iPad (6th, 7th & 8th Gen), iPad Air (3rd & 4th Gen), iPad Mini 5

Adonit Note+









Compatibility: iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen

Adonit is an 11-year-old company, which is best known for their styluses. Like the Logitech Crayon, the Adonit Note+ doesn’t require pairing. The stylus offers palm rejection, an on/off button, and 10 hours of battery life, including quick-charge.



However, here is where things get interesting. This relatively affordable Apple Pencil alternative actually matches some of the features of Apple’s stylus! It features 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, which gives artists some great flexibility, and gives it a real advantage.



The casing is made of metal, and the whole thing weights just 15 grams. It comes with a set of 3 replaceable tips in the box. There’s a clip-free version which, as the name suggests, doesn’t have a clip.



Compatibility: iPad Air (3rd/4th Gen), iPad mini (5th Gen), iPad (6th / 7th / 8th Gen), iPad Pro (3rd/ 4th Gen, 11" & 12.9")

You should go for the Adonit Note 2 if you want the convenience of USB-C (vs Micro USB on the original), 24h battery life (vs 12 on the Note), and IP65 rating for water and dust resistance! If you are clumsy or adventurous, this one's for you! It is only $15 more expensive than the Note, which makes it $55.



Then again, it comes only in black, and it ditches the clip-on design. If that’s not a dealbreaker, then this one is a better deal, albeit slightly more expensive, priced somewhere between the Crayon and the Note.



Compatibility: iPad Mini 5, iPad 9.7 (6th gen), iPad 10.2 (7th gen), iPad Pro 11 & 12.9 (2018 & 2020), and iPad Air 4

This Apple Pencil alternative offers some real bang for the buck! In fact, it does everything the more expensive styli do, AND it sticks to your compatible iPad magnetically! Yes, that’s possible even with an iPad stylus half the price of an Apple Pencil.



Again, it has palm rejection, tilt recognition for variable thickness of your lines, and it doesn’t require pairing, just like the rest of the offerings. Don’t be fooled by the fact that it can attach magnetically. Charging is done via USB-C, which is perfectly acceptable. Battery life is rated at about 9 hours, which is a lot less compared to the Adonit Note 2, but about on par with the rest of the styluses.



It has another exclusive feature - dual tip. You flip it around, and now your ‘cap’ is another stylus tip, which is much thicker, so you can easily scroll and navigate through pages. In fact, that’s the main selling point of this pencil, according to the manufacturer’s marketing material on Amazon.



Apple Pencil 1st Gen



Compatibility: iPad (6th and 7th Generation), iPad Mini (5th Generation), iPad Air (3rd Generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd Generation), iPad Pro 9.7 and 10.5-inch

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen

Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation), expected to be compatible with iPad Pro (2021)

Pressure sensitivity: Yes

Palm rejection: Yes

Charging: Wireless (magnetic)

Weight: 0.73 oz / 20.7 grams

Size: 6.5 x 0.35-inches / 166mm x 8.9mm



If you’ve decided that all of the above-mentioned options are not good enough for you, well… It is only fair to take a look at Apple’s offerings.



The original Apple Pencil looks bigger than a traditional pencil, and that’s thanks to the Lightning connector on top. The 2nd gen Apple Pencil solves that with magnets, which allow it to pair, charge, and just have a dedicated storage space.



The new model is lighter and simply smaller, which should make it easier to hold. This shouldn’t be overlooked if you’ll be using the stylus for longer periods of time.



A little bonus of the Apple Pencil 2 is that it won’t roll around when placed on a desk, since it has one flat side (for the magnets).



Apple has given the 2nd gen pencil some additional functionality when it comes to software too. You can double tap to switch between modes and tools, if the app supports it.



However, bear in mind that the old Apple Pencil isn't compatible with the new-design iPad Pro models or the latest iPad Air. Likewise, you can't use the new one with older than the above-mentioned iPads.



However, bear in mind that the old Apple Pencil isn’t compatible with the new-design iPad Pro models or the latest iPad Air. Likewise, you can’t use the new one with older than the above-mentioned iPads.



Before buying

Bear in mind that the 3rd generation Apple Pencil might not be too far off, now that Apple is said to release the next iPad Pro series this month. While that doesn’t mean the current model won’t still be compatible, we can’t be sure.



There are many Apple Pencil alternatives, and we think it’ll be harder to choose the wrong one than to go for the right one. In other words, they are all pretty promising for the relatively affordable prices, compared to Apple’s offering.



Before making a purchase, make sure you check the compatibility. Some are compatible with certain iPads, and even certain versions of iPadOS.



Furthermore, even if the stylus is compatible with both the old and new-style iPads, it doesn’t mean it is the best choice for both.



Finally, there are coupons, deals, bundles, student discounts, and all kinds of other offers, which you might be able to take advantage of. Make sure you don’t skip past them!



