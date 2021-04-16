Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Tablets

Apple Pencil 3 allegedly caught on video with glossy design

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 16, 2021, 10:08 AM
Apple Pencil 3 allegedly caught on video with glossy design

Rumor has it that a third-generation Apple Pencil could be announced at next week’s Apple Event alongside the iPad Pro (2021) series. Now, a video allegedly showing the new stylus has been shared.

The Apple Pencil 3 could return to a glossy design


The short video emerged on Twitter (via 9to5mac) and seems to show an unreleased Apple Pencil 3 with a blended design language — it features the magnetic flat edge of the second-gen stylus and the glossy finish of the original Apple Pencil.

Other than that, the third-generation Apple Pencil looks a lot like its predecessor, suggesting the changes will be more noticeable on the inside. Importantly, what’s visible in the brief clip lines up with previously leaked images of the Apple Pencil 3.

Not much else is known about the new stylus at this stage, but upgrades to the precision and battery life might be on the cards. Apple might have some less predictable features up its sleeves too.


Whether the Apple Pencil 3 works exclusively with the iPad Pro (2021) series is unclear. The original Apple Pencil is still sold alongside the second gen because Apple reserved the latter for its USB-C iPad Pro models and iPad Air 4.

Either way, it won’t be long until all of the speculation ends. The ‘Spring Loaded’ Apple Event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, and if after the event you're still not impressed, it might be worth checking out our best cheap Apple Pencil alternatives guide.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
These iPhone 13/Pro concept renders give us our best look yet at Apple's next iPhones
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
Sony now focusing on mobile rather than PlayStation exclusives

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless