Apple Pencil 3 allegedly caught on video with glossy design
The Apple Pencil 2
Rumor has it that a third-generation Apple Pencil could be announced at next week’s Apple Event alongside the iPad Pro (2021) series. Now, a video allegedly showing the new stylus has been shared.
The Apple Pencil 3 could return to a glossy design
The short video emerged on Twitter (via 9to5mac) and seems to show an unreleased Apple Pencil 3 with a blended design language — it features the magnetic flat edge of the second-gen stylus and the glossy finish of the original Apple Pencil.
Not much else is known about the new stylus at this stage, but upgrades to the precision and battery life might be on the cards. Apple might have some less predictable features up its sleeves too.
New ️ ready to #AppleEvent@TommyBo50387266pic.twitter.com/s4RCDwDi5M— 漢尼斯·拉斯納 (@ileakeer) April 16, 2021
Whether the Apple Pencil 3 works exclusively with the iPad Pro (2021) series is unclear. The original Apple Pencil is still sold alongside the second gen because Apple reserved the latter for its USB-C iPad Pro models and iPad Air 4.
Either way, it won’t be long until all of the speculation ends. The ‘Spring Loaded’ Apple Event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, and if after the event you're still not impressed, it might be worth checking out our best cheap Apple Pencil alternatives guide.