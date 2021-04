Apple Pencil 3 allegedly caught on video with glossy design

The Apple Pencil 3 could return to a glossy design





Rumor has it that a third-generation Apple Pencil could be announced at next week’s Apple Event alongside the iPad Pro (2021) series . Now, a video allegedly showing the new stylus has been shared.The short video emerged on Twitter (via) and seems to show an unreleased Apple Pencil 3 with a blended design language — it features the magnetic flat edge of the second-gen stylus and the glossy finish of the original Apple Pencil.Other than that, the third-generation Apple Pencil looks a lot like its predecessor, suggesting the changes will be more noticeable on the inside. Importantly, what’s visible in the brief clip lines up with previously leaked images of the Apple Pencil 3.Not much else is known about the new stylus at this stage, but upgrades to the precision and battery life might be on the cards. Apple might have some less predictable features up its sleeves too.