Apple's newest iPad Pros are on sale at up to a $150 discount

That's great news not only for power users genuinely interested in purchasing an even more impressive 11 or 12.9-inch tablet, but also for those put off by the extravagant pricing of the two Apple A12Z Bionic-based devices normally starting at $750 and $900 respectively.





Even though we've seen the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 deeply discounted a couple of times last month by various major US retailers, the newest Amazon deals might be the most compelling yet, at least for buyers of a couple of very specific models.



We're talking, for instance, about the space gray-coated We're talking, for instance, about the space gray-coated 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) with 256 gigs of internal storage space, which currently costs $150 less than its usual price of $1,099. Unfortunately, Amazon can't promise your order will arrive by Christmas, and the same goes for the 256GB variant in silver, as well as both 512GB color options, all three of which are available at a decent $100 discount of their own at the time of this writing.



If you really need to receive your iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) before December 25, you'll want to opt for an entry-level 128GB configuration in silver... as long as you can settle for a humbler $50 price cut.



The smaller and cheaper The smaller and cheaper 2020-released iPad Pro 11 , meanwhile, can be had at $100 less than usual in 512GB and 1TB storage versions, with 256 gig models scoring $70 discounts, and unfortunately, no hopes for pre-Christmas delivery across the board.



Apart from their obvious screen size differences, mind you, the latest iPad Pros are pretty much identical, sharing that aforementioned Apple A12Z Bionic processor, as well as premium designs with razor-thin bezels, stellar battery life, quad-speaker systems, a 12MP primary rear-facing shooter, 10MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and perhaps most importantly, a forward-thinking 3D LiDAR scanner.