iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro: which one to buy?

iPad Air 4th generation has USB Type-C and supports the iPad Pro accessories

The tech community praised Apple for giving the iPad Pro line USB Type-C ports and this has now extended to the iPad Air. It's kind of unbelievable to see Apple willingly switch to a universal standard — one that will make it much easier for you to connect external hard drives, SD card readers, cameras, and other 3rd party hardware to your tablet.

iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro 11 (2020) speakers





iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro 11 (2020) cameras









Conclusion





Honestly, the iPad Air 4 looks like a pretty good deal. If you can fit yourself in those 64 GB and can live without 120 Hz ProMotion — just go for it. You can use the saved $200 towards a Magic Keyboard or an Apple Pencil 2 and have yourself a pretty awesome tablet.





Alternatively — the old iPad Pro 11 (2018) is pretty much the new iPad Air 4th gen. But with a 120 Hz ProMotion screen.





The moment you consider going for the 256 GB iPad Air 4th gen is the moment you should just go ahead and buy an iPad Pro 11 (2020).