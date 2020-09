iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro: which one to buy?

iPad Air 4th generation has USB Type-C and supports the iPad Pro accessories

The tech community praised Apple for giving the iPad Pro line USB Type-C ports and this has now extended to the iPad Air. It's kind of unbelievable to see Apple willingly switch to a universal standard — one that will make it much easier for you to connect external hard drives, SD card readers, cameras, and other 3rd party hardware to your tablet.

Honestly, the iPad Air 4 looks like a pretty good deal. If you can fit yourself in those 64 GB and can live without 120 Hz ProMotion — just go for it. You can use the saved $200 towards a Magic Keyboard or an Apple Pencil 2 and have yourself a pretty awesome tablet.





Alternatively — the old iPad Pro 11 (2018) is pretty much the new iPad Air 4th gen. But with a 120 Hz ProMotion screen.





The moment you consider going for the 256 GB iPad Air 4th gen is the moment you should just go ahead and buy an iPad Pro 11 (2020).

The iPad Air 4 is also fully compatible with the Magic Keyboard — you know, the one that instantly transforms your iPad into a laptop-like machine. The new tablet also supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil — the one that attaches to the tablet magnetically and charges wirelessly. These accessories were previously only available for the Pro line, so it's nice to see them make it to the more affordable models.Finally — and let me repeat — finally, the iPad Air has true stereo speakers. Two drivers, positioned on the top and bottom of the device, so that when you turn it to landscape orientation, you get true stereo.We haven’t had the chance to hear them yet, of course, but iPad sound has been amazing for years. I am pretty sure that the iPad Pro’s quad speakers will still be slightly better, with more volume and depth to them, but the iPad Air 4’s sound will certainly be satisfactory.I don’t think there are a whole lot of users that care for the camera performance of a tablet — it’s an afterthought at the most. Still, you do need a competent sensor in case you want to scan a document or take a quick snap of something while in a meeting / chat. The iPad Pro’s 12 MP main camera is pretty good for that and it sounds like the iPad Air’s sensor will be very similar.Now, the iPad Pro does have an ultra-wide camera and a LiDAR scanner . Again, these are super niche, especially on a tablet, so I am guessing the general public will be more than happy to pay $200 less for the iPad Air 4 instead of having these features that’ll be left unused.As for the selfie cameras — we have 7 MP front-facers on both tablets. Of course, the iPad Pro can take Portrait Mode photos thanks to the Face ID sensors, if that’s something you want from your tablet.