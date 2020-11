Apple's new 12.9-inch iPad Pro scores an unprecedented discount on Amazon

That almost definitely means we'll have to wait for the next iPad Pro generation until spring of 2021 , which obviously makes sense given that the latest 11 and 12.9-inch powerhouses are only around eight months old.





Interestingly, while we've seen the even newer iPad Air (2020) listed at a decent discount recently , the last notable deals on this year's iPad Pros came all the way back in March . Since then, the two ultra-high-end tablets have been on sale a few times for around 50 bucks less than usual in various colors and storage configurations, but to our knowledge, no major retailer came close to the $100 markdown barrier... until now.



At long last, you can purchase an Apple iPad Pro (2020) at a cool $100 off its regular price, although you will need to go for one specific model in order to score that full discount. We're talking about a space gray flavor of the 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 , which normally costs a whopping $1,099. The same exact configuration in a silver hue goes for $60 less than usual at the time of this writing, while the 512 gig variants are currently reduced by $70 and $79 in gray and silver color options respectively.



You can also save a decent $64 on an entry-level 128GB iPad Pro 12.9 (2020), whereas the most affordable iPad Pro 11 models are only available at $50 off list. On the bright side, the smaller tablet can be had at a $70 discount with 512 gigs of internal storage space and at up to $80 off its regular price in a digital hoarding-friendly 1TB variant.



Of course, these bad boys are still pretty expensive, which is far from surprising considering their stunning 120Hz screens, blazing fast Apple A12Z Bionic processor, stellar battery life, booming sound, and exceptionally versatile camera systems including groundbreaking LiDAR scanning technology.

Although rumors were running rampant at one point not that long ago calling for yet another iPad Pro release this year , Apple's November 10 "One More Thing" event has come and gone without the Cupertino-based tech giant taking the wraps off its first-ever tablet with 5G support.