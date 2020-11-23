iPad Pro will probably adopt a new display tech next year but it might not be mini LED



Although we heard murmurs in 2019 about Apple's plan to equip the iPad Pro with OLED panels , recent reports from reliable sources including leaker L0vetodream , analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , and Taiwanese media company DigiTimes say that the new slate will be equipped with a mini LED display.



Mini LED panels offer high contrast ratios, improved dynamic range, and localized dimming. They are also more power-efficient and do not suffer from burn-in.



Apple uses OLED displays in the iPhones but the tech is deemed too expensive to be used for iPads and Macs.



According to a 2018 Bloomberg Quint report , it's highly unlikely that Apple will use OLED panels for the iPad because of technical and financial constraints. Thus, it's best to take The Elec's words with a pinch of salt.



That said, the publication basically talks about a special layout design that uses a method called tandem structure to stack up to three red–green–blue (RGB) emitting layers. Compared to the 'ordinary design,' this novel design is cheaper to produce and also seemingly takes care of the burn-in issue that's associated with OLEDs.



LG already uses the design for automotive OLEDs. Samsung, on the other hand, currently relies on single-layer RGB structure, but it is apparently going to use its factory in Asan, Chungcheongnam-do for the multi-layer method.





The publication claims that the OLED orders will be split between LG and Samsung, which again contradicts the report that said the former would supply miniLED panels for the next Pro model.



The report also cites an industry insider who says that mini LED panels are too heavy and thick for the iPad, and they will likely be used for the MacBook Pro only.



