iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung LG Apple Tablets

iPad Pro will probably adopt a new display tech next year but it might not be mini LED

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 23, 2020, 11:18 AM
iPad Pro will probably adopt a new display tech next year but it might not be mini LED
South Korean publication The Elec (via SamMobile) claims that Samsung is remodeling a production line in one of its facilities in its home country to manufacture display panels for the 2021 iPad Pro.

The report seems to imply that Samsung is going to make OLED panels for the next iPad Pro. Although we heard murmurs in 2019 about Apple's plan to equip the iPad Pro with OLED panels, recent reports from reliable sources including leaker L0vetodream, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and Taiwanese media company DigiTimes say that the new slate will be equipped with a mini LED display.

Mini LED panels offer high contrast ratios, improved dynamic range, and localized dimming. They are also more power-efficient and do not suffer from burn-in.

Apple uses OLED displays in the iPhones but the tech is deemed too expensive to be used for iPads and Macs.

According to a 2018 Bloomberg Quint report, it's highly unlikely that Apple will use OLED panels for the iPad because of technical and financial constraints. Thus, it's best to take The Elec's words with a pinch of salt.

That said, the publication basically talks about a special layout design that uses a method called tandem structure to stack up to three red–green–blue (RGB) emitting layers. Compared to the 'ordinary design,' this novel design is cheaper to produce and also seemingly takes care of the burn-in issue that's associated with OLEDs.

LG already uses the design for automotive OLEDs. Samsung, on the other hand, currently relies on single-layer RGB structure, but it is apparently going to use its factory in Asan, Chungcheongnam-do for the multi-layer method.

The publication claims that the OLED orders will be split between LG and Samsung, which again contradicts the report that said the former would supply miniLED panels for the next Pro model.

The report also cites an industry insider who says that mini LED panels are too heavy and thick for the iPad, and they will likely be used for the MacBook Pro only. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!
Popular stories
No Galaxy Note 21, but at least Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 early
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked months before its announcement
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 5G camera setup gets detailed; don't expect telephoto zoom

Popular stories

Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
More Android users join the blue bubble club; Google's RCS tests a major iMessage feature
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
Popular stories
Verizon's median 5G download speeds go from first to worst among U.S. majors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless