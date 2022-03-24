Amazon is selling multiple 2021 iPad and iPad Pro models at their highest ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That obviously makes it hard for older iPad models with humbler specs or higher than $599 starting prices to stand out and look like a smart buy right now, which is why we're absolutely not shocked to see two such 2021 products sold at completely unprecedented discounts at the time of this writing.



Believe it or not, Amazon is currently charging a massive $349 less than usual for one very specific version of Believe it or not, Amazon is currently charging a massive $349 less than usual for one very specific version of Apple 's fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 monster. Naturally, we're talking about an obscenely priced 2TB storage configuration with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity on deck, which normally costs no less than $2,399.



That means the huge aforementioned discount actually equates to a far less impressive-sounding 15 percent slashed off said list price for this particular model in a single silver hue. Fortunately for folks with two functioning kidneys, a bunch of other That means the huge aforementioned discount actually equates to a far less impressive-sounding 15 percent slashed off said list price for this particular model in a single silver hue. Fortunately for folks with two functioning kidneys, a bunch of other 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) variants are also on sale at rare or never-before-seen markdowns of up to $200, although in most cases you'll have to add your configuration of choice to your Amazon cart to see how much you'll ultimately need to cough up.



Of course, because this Apple M1-powered giant would typically set you back a whopping $1,099 and up and its entry-level Wi-Fi-only 128GB storage variant is reduced by "just" $150 at the moment, we can totally understand why some of you might be interested in a cheaper... or a smaller device.



While Amazon doesn't currently have the "regular" While Amazon doesn't currently have the "regular" ninth-gen iPad in stock in its most affordable version, the 256GB Wi-Fi-only configuration that normally goes for $479 can be yours at $50 off in a space gray color... if you hurry.



That may not sound like a life-changing discount because, well, it's not, but it's also something that's never been offered before as far as we know on this 10.2-inch slate with a reasonably powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset inside, as well as a TrueTone screen, solid battery life, premium construction, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack in tow.

