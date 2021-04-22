Best iPad Pro (2021) cases
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're considering getting the iPad Pro (5th generation), you'll definitely also want to consider protecting your new and expensive tablet with a case. And here we have the best 2021 iPad Pro cases available right now!
- Best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021)
- New iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
- iPads 2021 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
- iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Air 4: How much of a difference?
Smart Folio for iPad Pro
In 2021, the Smart Folio remains Apple's most default and ever so unchanged protective case to get for your iPad Pro. Indeed, this iteration of the Smart Folio for the 5th generation iPad Pro doesn't look any different from prior years, but it still does exactly what most people want out of a case.
OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case for iPad Pro
Name aside, this protective case is great, both beautiful and versatile. Like Apple's own Smart Folio, the OtterBox Symmetry can prop up your tablet in many different positions, but unlike the Smart Folio, this case also offers some extra protection.
It covers the iPad Pro's sides and back at all times, but despite that, you can still use it with an Apple Pencil 2, as it has a flap for storing it. If you value extra protection and wish to save a few bucks, you may be better off choosing this case over the Smart Folio.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Pro
Spigen is a reputable name in the world of rugged smartphone and tablet cases. The company's Rugged Armor Pro case is one of the best tough iPad Pro cases to pick if maximum protection is what you're after. It features carbon fibre detailing and a matte finish, shock absorption technology and can also prop up the iPad in familiar ways for easy movie watching or Zoom calls.
Looking for keyboard cases?
Check out our best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021) list.