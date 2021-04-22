Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Best iPad Pro (2021) cases

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
Apr 22, 2021, 5:52 AM
The new Apple M1-powered iPad Pro (2021) is exciting for many reasons. It's 12.9-inch variant features the long-rumored mini-LED screen, while both it and the 11-inch model have 5G variants and up to 2TB of storage.

If you're considering getting the iPad Pro (5th generation), you'll definitely also want to consider protecting your new and expensive tablet with a case. And here we have the best 2021 iPad Pro cases available right now!

You may also find helpful:

Smart Folio for iPad Pro


In 2021, the Smart Folio remains Apple's most default and ever so unchanged protective case to get for your iPad Pro. Indeed, this iteration of the Smart Folio for the 5th generation iPad Pro doesn't look any different from prior years, but it still does exactly what most people want out of a case.

It can protect your expensive new iPad Pro from daily bumps and scratches and it can prop it up like a stand for reading, watching movies, typing or video conferencing. The Smart Folio case is also thin, light and easy to magnetically attach and detach from the iPad Pro.

Smart Folio for iPad Pro

$99
Buy at Apple


OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case for iPad Pro


Name aside, this protective case is great, both beautiful and versatile. Like Apple's own Smart Folio, the OtterBox Symmetry can prop up your tablet in many different positions, but unlike the Smart Folio, this case also offers some extra protection.

It covers the iPad Pro's sides and back at all times, but despite that, you can still use it with an Apple Pencil 2, as it has a flap for storing it. If you value extra protection and wish to save a few bucks, you may be better off choosing this case over the Smart Folio.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case for iPad Pro

$89 95
Buy at Apple


Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Pro



Spigen is a reputable name in the world of rugged smartphone and tablet cases. The company's Rugged Armor Pro case is one of the best tough iPad Pro cases to pick if maximum protection is what you're after. It features carbon fibre detailing and a matte finish, shock absorption technology and can also prop up the iPad in familiar ways for easy movie watching or Zoom calls.

In addition, the Rugged Armor Pro has a holder for an optional Apple Pencil 2, plus despite its rugged design, it's not that thick or heavy either, perfectly balancing protection and style.



Looking for keyboard cases?
Check out our best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021) list.


