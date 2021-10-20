Apple's beastly 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is on sale at up to a hefty $200 discount

Apple's beastly 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is on sale at up to a hefty $200 discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Of course, the tech giant's most impressive tablets already received a very significant upgrade back in the spring of 2021, and whether or not new iPad Pro variants will see daylight as early as next spring, the latest 12.9-inch powerhouse is definitely worth considering this holiday season.
If you can afford it, that is, which has become slightly easier to pull off thanks to Amazon's killer new deal. While the entry-level 128GB storage configuration is available at a $100 discount that's been offered by the same e-commerce giant at least once before, digital hoarders can shave a whopping (and completely unprecedented) $200 off the $1,199.99 list price of a 256 gig model in a space gray hue at the time of this writing.
Believe it or not, that makes the costlier iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) version just as "affordable" as the least expensive model, although you may need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this first-of-a-kind promotion.
Powered by a blazing fast Apple M1 processor, this thing is arguably the best tablet money can buy in 2021, trumping its own little brother with a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display while simply crushing today's best Samsung tablets in virtually every single department that matters.
Speaking of, the iPad Pro 11 (2021) is unfortunately marked down by only up to $100 right now, which is just as unremarkable as all of the 12.9-inch discounts apart from the aforementioned record $200. Obviously, $100 savings are nothing to sneeze at, but something tells us better deals might be in store for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a matter of weeks.