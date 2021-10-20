Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's beastly 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is on sale at up to a hefty $200 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's beastly 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is on sale at up to a hefty $200 discount
With both iPhone-first and Mac events in the rearview mirror, it's now obvious that Apple doesn't plan to expand its iPad family any further this year. 

Of course, the tech giant's most impressive tablets already received a very significant upgrade back in the spring of 2021, and whether or not new iPad Pro variants will see daylight as early as next spring, the latest 12.9-inch powerhouse is definitely worth considering this holiday season.

If you can afford it, that is, which has become slightly easier to pull off thanks to Amazon's killer new deal. While the entry-level 128GB storage configuration is available at a $100 discount that's been offered by the same e-commerce giant at least once before, digital hoarders can shave a whopping (and completely unprecedented) $200 off the $1,199.99 list price of a 256 gig model in a space gray hue at the time of this writing.

Believe it or not, that makes the costlier iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) version just as "affordable" as the least expensive model, although you may need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this first-of-a-kind promotion.

Technically not marked as an "epic daily deal", the $200 discount could expire at any given time, not to mention that the Wi-Fi-only 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with 256GB storage space already seems to be backordered, shipping no earlier than November 10... if you're quick and lucky.

Powered by a blazing fast Apple M1 processor, this thing is arguably the best tablet money can buy in 2021, trumping its own little brother with a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display while simply crushing today's best Samsung tablets in virtually every single department that matters.

Speaking of, the iPad Pro 11 (2021) is unfortunately marked down by only up to $100 right now, which is just as unremarkable as all of the 12.9-inch discounts apart from the aforementioned record $200. Obviously, $100 savings are nothing to sneeze at, but something tells us better deals might be in store for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a matter of weeks.

iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) Review: Is the mini-LED display a big deal?
featured
featured
iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) Review: Is the mini-LED display a big deal?
May 26, 2021, 8:30 AM, by Rado Minkov
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs iPad Pro 11 (2021)
vs
vs
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs iPad Pro 11 (2021)
May 31, 2021, 8:57 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
vs
vs
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Jun 04, 2021, 5:51 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro (2020): review
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro (2020): review
May 26, 2021, 8:06 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) specs
Review
9.2
$1100 Special BestBuy $1099 Special Apple $1099 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 10758 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

Latest News

Hot new deal makes the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 an absolute bargain
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hot new deal makes the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 an absolute bargain
-$250
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, pre-orders, and deals
by Iskren Gaidarov,  6
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, pre-orders, and deals
All the shots Google fired at Apple during the Pixel 6 event
by Rado Minkov,  6
All the shots Google fired at Apple during the Pixel 6 event
Samsung announces Galazy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: 49 new color combinations in tow
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Samsung announces Galazy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: 49 new color combinations in tow
Instagram will finally let you post content through a browser
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Instagram will finally let you post content through a browser
All treat, no trick: T-Mobile expands its 5G coverage again and is giving away 10 free 5G phones
by Alan Friedman,  2
All treat, no trick: T-Mobile expands its 5G coverage again and is giving away 10 free 5G phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless