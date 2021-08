Huge new discounts make Apple's iPad mini (2019) more attractive than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If for some reason you're not willing to wait for this fall's iPad mini 6 launch , the fifth-gen model released a couple of years ago just so happens to be more attractive than ever before in a number of different configurations and color options.



Normally priced at $399 in an entry-level 64GB storage variant, the 7.9-inch Normally priced at $399 in an entry-level 64GB storage variant, the 7.9-inch iPad mini (2019) is currently on sale on Amazon at only 50 bucks more with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in space gray and gold hues after an unprecedented $100 discount.



Meanwhile, those who prefer to be connected at all times rather than storing a lot of content will be equally excited to see the cellular-enabled 64GB SKU marked down by the same exact $100 from a $529 list price in gold, space gray, and silver paint jobs.



Last but certainly not least, the top-of-the-line 256GB iPad mini 5 configuration with both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support can be purchased at the time of this writing for a whopping $157.78 less than its usual price of $679 in silver and gold flavors, although unlike the humbler aforementioned discounts, this particular Amazon deal has actually been available before.



That being said, we'd genuinely be surprised to see Amazon or any other major US retailers exceed these special offers anytime soon, even with That being said, we'd genuinely be surprised to see Amazon or any other major US retailers exceed these special offers anytime soon, even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday inching closer and closer.



The The fifth-gen iPad mini is obviously likely to be discontinued by Apple once its redesigned sequel enters the picture, but until then (and possibly, even beyond that moment), you're looking at undoubtedly one of the best small tablets money can buy, with a beautiful Retina display, reasonably powerful A12 Bionic processor, and excellent battery life in tow among others.

