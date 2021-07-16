Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Best iPad deals on Cyber Monday 2021: expectations and previous deals

Iskren Gaidarov
Every year we get a bunch of great deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 2021 won’t be an exception to this rule. Deals on the Apple iPad are always present during Cyber Monday, so if you’re on the lookout for buying one at a reduced price, then the shopping event might be the best time to do that. Even expensive devices like the iPad Pro 2021 series are expected to be at a more accessible price. So take a look at what’s to come judging by the iPad deals we saw on last year’s Cyber Monday.

Jump to:


Also read:


Where are the best iPad deals on Cyber Monday?


The best iPad deals are expected to be at the big retail stores, such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Expect Apple to offer different iPad devices during the shopping event with higher trade-in value and a gift card. Network carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon will surely have their iPad deals on Cyber Monday as well.

What iPads will have discounts on Cyber Monday?


Expect all of the current iPad devices to be offered at the shopping event. That includes the iPad Pro (2021), the 4th Gen iPad Air, the iPad 10.2 (2020), and the iPad Mini 5. Older Apple tablets could make an appearance too, like the 2019 iPad 10.2, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The upcoming iPad Mini 6 is rumored to be released by Cyber Monday 2021 and could be present at the event.

Best iPad Pro deals on Cyber Monday


The 2020 iPad Pro models saw a modest discount of $50 to $100 at Amazon on last year’s Cyber Monday. Apple also offered a $100 gift card if you purchase one of its premium tablets at its online store. Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the model was $20 off at Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Display

11.0 inches
2388 x 1668 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A12Z Bionic
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

7538 mAh

OS

iPadOS 13.x

View full specs
Buy at Amazon


Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro tablets are expected to have similar discounts on Cyber Monday 2021, so no point to hope for a major reduction in price during the event,  as chances of that are low.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Display

12.9 inches
2732 x 2048 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple M1
8GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

10758 mAh

OS

iPadOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $1099 at Apple Deal $1099 at B&HPhoto Deal $1100 at BestBuy
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $999 at Apple


Best iPad Air deals on Cyber Monday


The 4th Gen iPad Air saw a minor discount of $30 at Amazon. This wasn’t surprising, as back then the Apple tablet was still a pretty new release. This year the 2020 iPad Air should see bigger discounts, so if you were planning on purchasing the tablet it might be a smart choice to wait for Cyber Monday 2021. Expect discounts on the older 2019 iPad Air too.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Display

10.9 inches
2360 x 1640 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic

Storage

64GB, not expandable

OS

iPadOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $549 at Apple Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $600 at Target
Deal $600 at Sam'sClub Deal $599 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Apple


Best iPad 10.2 deals on Cyber Monday


The 10.2-inch iPad (2020) with 128GB and Cellular connectivity was $200 off at Best Buy with a Verizon contract. The 32GB Cellular version of the iPad 10.2 (2020) was $100 off at Verizon with a new contract too. Expect more and bigger discounts on the entry-level iPad on this year's Cyber Monday.

Apple iPad (2020)

Apple iPad (2020)

Display

10.2 inches
2160 x 1620 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
1.2 MP front

Hardware

Apple A12 Bionic

Storage

32GB, not expandable

OS

iPadOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $299 at Walmart Deal $374 at Newegg
Deal $330 at BestBuy Deal $15 at AT&T Deal $15 at Verizon Buy for $329


Best iPad Mini deals on Cyber Monday


At last year’s shopping event some of the best iPad deals were on the iPad Mini 5. The smallest Apple iPad was $100 off at Best Buy for its 64GB Wi-Fi only model. The retailer also reduced the price of the 256GB Cellular version iPad Mini 5 by $100.

Apple iPad mini (2019)

Apple iPad mini (2019)

Display

7.9 inches
2048 x 1536 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A12 Bionic
3GB RAM

Storage

256GB,

Battery

5058 mAh

OS

iPadOS 13.x

View full specs
Deal $400 at BestBuy


You can expect lots of offers on the mini tablet this Cyber Monday, as its successor, the iPad Mini 6 will be recently released, which will probably drive the older iPad Mini’s price to new lows. The upcoming iPad Mini 6 could also make an appearance during the shopping event.

