Best iPad deals on Cyber Monday 2021: expectations and previous deals

Best iPad deals on Cyber Monday 2021: expectations and previous deals0
- Where are the best iPad deals on Cyber Monday?
- What iPads will have discounts on Cyber Monday?
- Best iPad Pro deals on Cyber Monday
- Best iPad Air deals on Cyber Monday
- Best iPad 10.2 deals on Cyber Monday
- Best iPad Mini deals on Cyber Monday
Also read:
Where are the best iPad deals on Cyber Monday?
The best iPad deals are expected to be at the big retail stores, such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Expect Apple to offer different iPad devices during the shopping event with higher trade-in value and a gift card. Network carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon will surely have their iPad deals on Cyber Monday as well.
What iPads will have discounts on Cyber Monday?
Expect all of the current iPad devices to be offered at the shopping event. That includes the iPad Pro (2021), the 4th Gen iPad Air, the iPad 10.2 (2020), and the iPad Mini 5. Older Apple tablets could make an appearance too, like the 2019 iPad 10.2, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The upcoming iPad Mini 6 is rumored to be released by Cyber Monday 2021 and could be present at the event.
Best iPad Pro deals on Cyber Monday
The 2020 iPad Pro models saw a modest discount of $50 to $100 at Amazon on last year’s Cyber Monday. Apple also offered a $100 gift card if you purchase one of its premium tablets at its online store. Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the model was $20 off at Amazon.
Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro tablets are expected to have similar discounts on Cyber Monday 2021, so no point to hope for a major reduction in price during the event, as chances of that are low.
Best iPad Air deals on Cyber Monday
The 4th Gen iPad Air saw a minor discount of $30 at Amazon. This wasn’t surprising, as back then the Apple tablet was still a pretty new release. This year the 2020 iPad Air should see bigger discounts, so if you were planning on purchasing the tablet it might be a smart choice to wait for Cyber Monday 2021. Expect discounts on the older 2019 iPad Air too.
Best iPad 10.2 deals on Cyber Monday
The 10.2-inch iPad (2020) with 128GB and Cellular connectivity was $200 off at Best Buy with a Verizon contract. The 32GB Cellular version of the iPad 10.2 (2020) was $100 off at Verizon with a new contract too. Expect more and bigger discounts on the entry-level iPad on this year's Cyber Monday.
Best iPad Mini deals on Cyber Monday
At last year’s shopping event some of the best iPad deals were on the iPad Mini 5. The smallest Apple iPad was $100 off at Best Buy for its 64GB Wi-Fi only model. The retailer also reduced the price of the 256GB Cellular version iPad Mini 5 by $100.
You can expect lots of offers on the mini tablet this Cyber Monday, as its successor, the iPad Mini 6 will be recently released, which will probably drive the older iPad Mini’s price to new lows. The upcoming iPad Mini 6 could also make an appearance during the shopping event.