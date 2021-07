Best iPad deals on Cyber Monday 2021: expectations and previous deals

Jump to:

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) Display 11.0 inches

2388 x 1668 pixels Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

7 MP front Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 7538 mAh OS iPadOS 13.x

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Display 12.9 inches

2732 x 2048 pixels Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)

12 MP front Hardware Apple M1

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 10758 mAh OS iPadOS 14.x

Apple iPad Air (2020) Display 10.9 inches

2360 x 1640 pixels Camera 12 MP (Single camera)

7 MP front Hardware Apple A14 Bionic

Storage 64GB, not expandable OS iPadOS 14.x

Apple iPad (2020) Display 10.2 inches

2160 x 1620 pixels Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

1.2 MP front Hardware Apple A12 Bionic

Storage 32GB, not expandable OS iPadOS 14.x

Apple iPad mini (2019) Display 7.9 inches

2048 x 1536 pixels Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

7 MP front Hardware Apple A12 Bionic

3GB RAM Storage 256GB, Battery 5058 mAh OS iPadOS 13.x

The best iPad deals are expected to be at the big retail stores, such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Expect Apple to offer different iPad devices during the shopping event with higher trade-in value and a gift card. Network carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon will surely have their iPad deals on Cyber Monday as well.Expect all of the current iPad devices to be offered at the shopping event. That includes the iPad Pro (2021), the 4th Gen iPad Air, the iPad 10.2 (2020), and the iPad Mini 5. Older Apple tablets could make an appearance too, like the 2019 iPad 10.2, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The upcoming iPad Mini 6 is rumored to be released by Cyber Monday 2021 and could be present at the event.The 2020 iPad Pro models saw a modest discount of $50 to $100 at Amazon on last year’s Cyber Monday. Apple also offered a $100 gift card if you purchase one of its premium tablets at its online store. Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the model was $20 off at Amazon.Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro tablets are expected to have similar discounts on Cyber Monday 2021, so no point to hope for a major reduction in price during the event, as chances of that are low.The 4th Gen iPad Air saw a minor discount of $30 at Amazon. This wasn’t surprising, as back then the Apple tablet was still a pretty new release. This year the 2020 iPad Air should see bigger discounts, so if you were planning on purchasing the tablet it might be a smart choice to wait for Cyber Monday 2021. Expect discounts on the older 2019 iPad Air too.The 10.2-inch iPad (2020) with 128GB and Cellular connectivity was $200 off at Best Buy with a Verizon contract. The 32GB Cellular version of the iPad 10.2 (2020) was $100 off at Verizon with a new contract too. Expect more and bigger discounts on the entry-level iPad on this year's Cyber Monday.At last year’s shopping event some of the best iPad deals were on the iPad Mini 5. The smallest Apple iPad was $100 off at Best Buy for its 64GB Wi-Fi only model. The retailer also reduced the price of the 256GB Cellular version iPad Mini 5 by $100.You can expect lots of offers on the mini tablet this Cyber Monday, as its successor, the iPad Mini 6 will be recently released, which will probably drive the older iPad Mini’s price to new lows. The upcoming iPad Mini 6 could also make an appearance during the shopping event.