 Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Deals

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount
It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.

The 10.9-inch "mid-range" slate comes packing the same exact Apple M1 chip as the state-of-the-art 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) duo, somehow fetching a reasonable $599 and up that Amazon marked down by a small but notable 30 bucks last week.

The same e-commerce giant is now offering a far more compelling deal on a 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) variant in a single space gray color. Believe it or not, that digital hoarding-friendly model with no cellular connectivity is up for grabs at the time of this writing at a cool $70 less than usual.

That equates to a 9 percent cut from a $749 list price, which may not sound life-changing but it is definitely pretty unusual for such a new and advanced Apple-made gadget. 

In addition to the ultra-high-end aforementioned processor, the iPad Air 5 also has a beautiful Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen (with no 120Hz refresh rate support however) going for it, as well as solid battery life, great speakers, a hefty 8 gigs of RAM, 12MP ultra-wide-angle selfie shooter with Center Stage functionality, and USB Type-C connectivity.

If you don't mind paying extra, you can also easily add 5G speeds and a second-gen Apple Pencil to the equation, making this bad boy a phenomenal alternative to Samsung's rapidly expanding Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G.

Of course, none of today's best Android tablets, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra beast included, have anything on the iPad Air 5's raw power, so it's incredibly hard to argue with this killer new Amazon promotion.

iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4: It's what's on the inside that counts
vs
vs
iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4: It's what's on the inside that counts
Mar 24, 2022, 6:20 AM, by Rado Minkov
iPad Air (2022) vs 11-inch iPad Pro (2021): Save your money
vs
vs
iPad Air (2022) vs 11-inch iPad Pro (2021): Save your money
Mar 25, 2022, 7:26 AM, by Rado Minkov
Apple's hot new iPhone SE and iPad Air are making an important 5G compromise
Apple's hot new iPhone SE and iPad Air are making an important 5G compromise
Mar 08, 2022, 2:04 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
The new iPad Air is making customers worry about its build quality
The new iPad Air is making customers worry about its build quality
Mar 21, 2022, 8:15 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

Related phones

Apple iPad Air (2022) specs
Apple iPad Air (2022) specs
Review
9.0
$750 Special BestBuy $600 Special BestBuy
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

