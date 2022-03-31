Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The 10.9-inch "mid-range" slate comes packing the same exact Apple M1 chip as the state-of-the-art 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) duo, somehow fetching a reasonable $599 and up that Amazon marked down by a small but notable 30 bucks last week.



The same e-commerce giant is now offering a far more compelling deal on a 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) variant in a single space gray color. Believe it or not, that digital hoarding-friendly model with no cellular connectivity is up for grabs at the time of this writing at a cool $70 less than usual.





That equates to a 9 percent cut from a $749 list price, which may not sound life-changing but it is definitely pretty unusual for such a new and advanced Apple -made gadget.





In addition to the ultra-high-end aforementioned processor, the iPad Air 5 also has a beautiful Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen (with no 120Hz refresh rate support however) going for it, as well as solid battery life, great speakers, a hefty 8 gigs of RAM, 12MP ultra-wide-angle selfie shooter with Center Stage functionality, and USB Type-C connectivity.





If you don't mind paying extra, you can also easily add 5G speeds and a second-gen Apple Pencil to the equation, making this bad boy a phenomenal alternative to Samsung's rapidly expanding Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G





Of course, none of today's best Android tablets , Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra beast included, have anything on the iPad Air 5's raw power, so it's incredibly hard to argue with this killer new Amazon promotion.





