The new iPad Air is making customers worry about its build quality

The new iPad Air is making customers worry about its build quality0
Well, believe it or not, now that people have gotten their hands on their newly ordered iPad Airs (2022), some are starting to report a somewhat peculiar concern regarding the tablets’ durability.
Apparently, some customers have gone on Reddit reporting that the new iPad Air’s rear aluminum panel feels less sturdy and thinner than previous versions (via iMore). According to said posts, this is causing creaking when holding the device, and we all know creaking doesn’t exactly scream “confidence,” neither during scary movies, nor in your brand new iPad.
After the first buyer showed up on Reddit with this concern, many jumped right in soon after, with some of them saying that they thought they were “being paranoid.” Here’s the post from the first user to share his observations:
I ordered and received two blue iPad Air 2022 today and I'm a bit shocked. The aluminium backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad 4 which I also have. You can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device. Both iPads have the same feeling and are making creaking noises when you hold them. This did not happen on the iPad Air 4. Both are going back but is it just me? I also asked a second person and she felt it too.
What’s even more attention-grabbing here is that in multiple of these reports, the iPad Air (2022) buyers are even claiming they can “feel the battery through the plate.” Here’s one more that goes along the same lines:
Confirm the same here on my blue Air 5. Feels like I can feel the inside from the back. More than OK once I put it in my folio case, but feels weird when naked
Now, amongst those reporting this alleged design flaw, there are some stating that it is only noticeable on a particular color (like the blue iPad Air, for example), while others say it is noticeable on all units.
Interestingly, this was not a concern that popped up after the 2022 iPad Air got into reviewers’ hands. For now, at least, it seems that even if this change in hardware design is there, it has not resulted in anything disastrous.
The iPad Air (2022) is still a great buy, as long as you don’t need the extra storage and screen refresh rate. It is probably one of the best tablets you can get this year, especially since the M1 chip is the one powering it.
