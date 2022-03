The new iPad Air is making customers worry about its build quality

What’s even more attention-grabbing here is that in multiple of these reports, the iPad Air (2022) buyers are even claiming they can “feel the battery through the plate.” Here’s one more that goes along the same lines:







Now, amongst those reporting this alleged design flaw, there are some stating that it is only noticeable on a particular color (like the blue iPad Air, for example), while others say it is noticeable on all units.



Interestingly, this was not a concern that popped up after the 2022 iPad Air got into reviewers’ hands. For now, at least, it seems that even if this change in hardware design is there, it has not resulted in anything disastrous.



Apple announced the new version of the iPad Air at the beginning of March, and it was an exciting launch, albeit with some disappointments. Understandably, some found it a bit unfair that the tech giant launched a device in 2022 with the base model only with 64GB of storage inside.Well, believe it or not, now that people have gotten their hands on their newly ordered iPad Airs (2022), some are starting to report a somewhat peculiar concern regarding the tablets’ durability.Apparently, some customers have gone on Reddit reporting that the new iPad Air’s rear aluminum panel feels less sturdy and thinner than previous versions (). According to said posts, this is causing creaking when holding the device, and we all know creaking doesn’t exactly scream “confidence,” neither during scary movies, nor in your brand new iPad.After the first buyer showed up on Reddit with this concern, many jumped right in soon after, with some of them saying that they thought they were “being paranoid.” Here’s the post from the first user to share his observations: