Amazon's first 2022 iPad Air discount has arrived to further sweeten the Apple M1 deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Granted, 30 bucks may not seem extremely drastic at first glance, but it was already pretty impressive that the 10.9-inch slate managed to retain the $599 starting price of its predecessor for the 2022 edition despite making a huge performance leap.



Powered by the same Apple M1 SoC as the ultra-high-end (and ultra-expensive) iPad Pro (2021) duo rather than an iPhone-borrowed A-series chipset, the iPad Air (2022) is currently on sale at the aforementioned markdown in both 64 and 256GB storage variants without cellular connectivity.



That means you're looking at slashing 5 and 4 percent respectively off the list prices of the two Wi-Fi-only configurations, which once again might not feel like a big deal... for those unfamiliar with how Apple generally conducts its business.



The iPad Air 5 is unlikely to ever be marked down by its manufacturer itself, and even third-party retailers like Amazon may not be able to trump this surprising launch promotion anytime soon.



Of course, Walmart has already offered a heftier discount with 256 gigs of internal storage space during the tablet's pre-order period, but predictably enough, all inventory was quickly depleted and the 10.9-inch powerhouse remains out of stock there at the time of this writing.



Speaking of stock, Amazon appears to be having trouble handling iPad Air (2022) demand in a few specific color options too, which may require a little more patience on your part than all the others. The e-commerce giant also has every single cellular-enabled model ready to ship as soon as you place your order, but alas, there are no discounts to be had (yet) with 4G LTE and 5G support baked in.





