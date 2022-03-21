 Amazon's first 2022 iPad Air discount has arrived to further sweeten the Apple M1 deal - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Amazon's first 2022 iPad Air discount has arrived to further sweeten the Apple M1 deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
While it's not exactly unusual to see a (good) Apple device as old as the 2020-released iPad Air 4 selling for a substantial discount of up to $100, it's obviously far less common for an arguably great (at least on paper) product like the fifth-gen iPad Air to score a drastic price cut immediately after its commercial debut.

Granted, 30 bucks may not seem extremely drastic at first glance, but it was already pretty impressive that the 10.9-inch slate managed to retain the $599 starting price of its predecessor for the 2022 edition despite making a huge performance leap.

Powered by the same Apple M1 SoC as the ultra-high-end (and ultra-expensive) iPad Pro (2021) duo rather than an iPhone-borrowed A-series chipset, the iPad Air (2022) is currently on sale at the aforementioned markdown in both 64 and 256GB storage variants without cellular connectivity.

That means you're looking at slashing 5 and 4 percent respectively off the list prices of the two Wi-Fi-only configurations, which once again might not feel like a big deal... for those unfamiliar with how Apple generally conducts its business.

The iPad Air 5 is unlikely to ever be marked down by its manufacturer itself, and even third-party retailers like Amazon may not be able to trump this surprising launch promotion anytime soon.

Of course, Walmart has already offered a heftier discount with 256 gigs of internal storage space during the tablet's pre-order period, but predictably enough, all inventory was quickly depleted and the 10.9-inch powerhouse remains out of stock there at the time of this writing.

Speaking of stock, Amazon appears to be having trouble handling iPad Air (2022) demand in a few specific color options too, which may require a little more patience on your part than all the others. The e-commerce giant also has every single cellular-enabled model ready to ship as soon as you place your order, but alas, there are no discounts to be had (yet) with 4G LTE and 5G support baked in.

Related phones

Apple iPad Air (2022) specs
Apple iPad Air (2022) specs
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 15.x
