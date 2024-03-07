Up Next:
Treat yourself to Apple's all-rounder, the iPad Air (2022), and score $150 in savings at Amazon
Do you need a snappy iOS tablet that’s powerful enough to handle work-related tasks but isn’t a complete overkill, price-wise? In that case, you’ll probably find the iPad Air (2022) suitable for your needs. And if you act now, you’ll be lucky enough to claim $150 on both storage versions savings at Amazon. That’s right; Apple’s all-rounder is now 25% cheaper than usual.
Easily one of the best tablets on the market, this slate is perfect for Apple fans who need more horsepower but don’t need the extra bells and whistles that the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) comes with.
While the screen looks great, it still has some drawbacks. One of those is the 60Hz refresh rate, which might seem like a disappointment for some users.
As mentioned earlier, the Cupertino-based tech giant included the M1 chipset here, the same as the one used in the 5th Gen iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro. On the performance front, unlike with the display, Apple cut no corners, giving you a significant boost compared to the iPad Air 4.
The 5th Gen iPad Air also features an ultra-wide selfie camera with Center Stage for video chats with friends and family, and why not even work-related online meetings?
Whether or not you should buy this slate is entirely up to you. If you decide to go for it, Amazon is letting you claim an impressive $150 in savings, making it a way more stomachable investment.
At $150 off, this little guy is undoubtedly much easier on the pocket. As a matter of fact, it’s now available at some of its lowest prices. However, we should note that not all color options are available at the same markdown right now.
