Treat yourself to Apple's all-rounder, the iPad Air (2022), and score $150 in savings at Amazon

Do you need a snappy iOS tablet that’s powerful enough to handle work-related tasks but isn’t a complete overkill, price-wise? In that case, you’ll probably find the iPad Air (2022) suitable for your needs. And if you act now, you’ll be lucky enough to claim $150 on both storage versions savings at Amazon. That’s right; Apple’s all-rounder is now 25% cheaper than usual.

At $150 off, this little guy is undoubtedly much easier on the pocket. As a matter of fact, it’s now available at some of its lowest prices. However, we should note that not all color options are available at the same markdown right now.

The 5th Gen iPad Air (2022) is 25% off on Amazon

If you aren't a digital hoarder, the 64GB iPad Air 2022 could be plenty good for your needs. The tablet has a 10.9-inch Retina screen with 69Hz refresh rates and packs an M1 chipset under the hood, giving you quite a bit of horsepower. Get it now and save $150 through this Amazon deal.
$150 off (25%)
The 5th Gen iPad Air (2022) is now 20% off on Amazon

The 5th Gen iPad Air (2022) with M1 chipset and 256GB of storage is also available at $150 off its price tag. The slate offers outstanding performance, has a decent display, and an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage. Get it now and claim $150 in savings.
$150 off (20%)
Easily one of the best tablets on the market, this slate is perfect for Apple fans who need more horsepower but don’t need the extra bells and whistles that the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) comes with.

Featuring a 10.9-inch Retina display, this bad boy comes with slightly thicker bezels than the iPad Pro, but that’s not necessarily a con. If anything, it gives you more space to rest your thumbs without engaging with the screen.

While the screen looks great, it still has some drawbacks. One of those is the 60Hz refresh rate, which might seem like a disappointment for some users.

As mentioned earlier, the Cupertino-based tech giant included the M1 chipset here, the same as the one used in the 5th Gen iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro. On the performance front, unlike with the display, Apple cut no corners, giving you a significant boost compared to the iPad Air 4.

The 5th Gen iPad Air also features an ultra-wide selfie camera with Center Stage for video chats with friends and family, and why not even work-related online meetings?

Whether or not you should buy this slate is entirely up to you. If you decide to go for it, Amazon is letting you claim an impressive $150 in savings, making it a way more stomachable investment.

